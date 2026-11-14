Press/Tone Stith

Tone Stith is giving his biggest hit a second lease of life, bringing in Grammy winner Muni Long for a remix of "Fly."

Released on Friday (November 13), the new version of the R&B smash hears Long add "signature charisma, powerhouse vocals, and undeniable star power," according to a press release, which adds that she makes the song "bigger, warmer, and even more irresistible."

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Co-written by Stith, Brody Brown, and Kenneth Paige, you can check out the "Fly" remix on all streaming platforms here.

Tone Stith first released "Fly" on December 12, 2025, as a single from The Edge. It entered Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart dated February 2 and climbed to No. 1 in late April, his first time at the top of that chart.

The song then stayed at No. 1 for four consecutive weeks, and it has since passed 17 million streams.

Stith, a Jersey-born singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, has more than 265 million streams to his name and has worked with Chris Brown, H.E.R., and Victoria Monét. He also has writing credits on Brown's 11:11 (Deluxe), which won Best R&B Album at the 2025 Grammys.

The "Fly" remix lands as awards season heats up. Billboard's November 13 Grammy predictions name "Fly" among the other titles to watch in Best R&B Solo Performance and Best R&B Song, though it is not among the five predicted nominees in either category. The same predictions give Long's "Richest" a "strong chance" in Best R&B Song.

Grammy nominations come out Monday (November 16), when Stith will find out whether "Fly" makes the cut in either R&B category.

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