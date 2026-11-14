(Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Yella Beezy may have been sentenced to life in prison for Mo3's murder, but the Dallas rapper still has a nearly $480,000 civil judgment hanging over his head.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, a Dallas County judge ordered Beezy, real name Markies Conway, to pay Mo3's former manager Brandon Rainwater $478,200.43 following a 2024 civil trial stemming from a January 2020 assault outside the V Live nightclub in Dallas.

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The judgment, signed Sept. 30, 2024, awarded Rainwater $331,337.12 in actual damages, including more than $281,000 in past medical expenses. He was also awarded $25,000 in exemplary damages, $116,511.60 in prejudgment interest, and $5,351.71 in court costs.

The court also ordered post-judgment interest at an annual rate of 8.5%, meaning the amount owed could continue growing until the judgment is satisfied.

Rainwater claims Beezy has yet to pay what he owes from the civil case. The judgment authorizes legal measures to pursue collection, although the document does not establish whether any payments have been made.

The civil case resurfaced during Beezy's capital murder trial. Prosecutors presented surveillance footage they said showed Beezy and Dallas rapper Theodore "Jose Bodega" Thomas attacking Rainwater outside V Live on Jan. 26, 2020. Thomas identified Beezy in the footage, telling the court, "That's Yella."

Detective Eric Barnes testified that the confrontation "shows the ongoing bad blood" between the camps months before Mo3's killing.

On Wednesday (Nov. 11), exactly six years after Mo3 was fatally shot on Interstate 35 in Dallas, a jury convicted Beezy of capital murder for hiring a gunman to kill the rapper, born Melvin Noble.

Judge Chika Anyiam sentenced the 35-year-old to life in prison without parole. The gunman, Kewon White, was previously convicted and received the same sentence. Beezy's attorney Toby Shook said his team intends to appeal.

"We're going to keep fighting. We have excellent appellate points and that will be the next step in the fight," Shook told FOX 4.

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