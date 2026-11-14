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Katt Williams has thrown more shade in the direction of Faizon Love, who could end up being the reason why Money Mike doesn't return for Last Friday.

On Friday (November 13), Ice Cube and Mike Epps released the second episode of their new podcast, Listen & Laugh, with Williams appearing as the show's special guest.

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Throughout the episode, the host's ran through a list of Katt Williams lore — wild stories they'd heard about him over the years — including a rumor that he once chased Tyler Perry with a broomstick.

"Tyler Perry is six-foot-six, I ain't chasing [him]," Williams responded, denying the rumor, before Epps then added that he tried to hit Perry in the head with a rake.

"That was Faizon," Williams interjected, leading Epps to ask about the comedian's relationship with Love, who played Big Worm in the original 1995 Friday movie. "I thought you and Faizon was cool," Epps said.

"You never thought that … you couldn't," Williams said, emphasizing that there's no way he and Love would ever be on good terms. After he was asked further about their relationship, he told Epps and Cube that he didn't want to "throw any dirt at a already terrible existence."

However, that didn't last long. "I don't wanna talk about the past. Let's talk about where Faizon is now," he said, before highlighting Love's recent child support issues that involve him owing $250,000 in back pay.

"So recently he was in court, and they said that he owes $250,000 child support, and I thought, 'Wow, that's a lot,'" Williams said. "Then they said that the child support payments were 2,500. Then they said he's never made a payment [and] that's how he owes 250,000. And when they brought him in, he said, 'Look, I'm such and such years old. I have a roommate. I don't own anything. I stay with another guy. He pays the bills.'"

"I laughed until I cried throughout his whole testimony," he said, before adding: "I absolutely love when terrible things happen to terrible people."

Williams continued: "Can you imagine Faizon being your baby's daddy? Like, that's terrible as a child. Why would you do that? Like, you have a 75 percent of passing on Black and greasy to a child out the womb. Like, why would you settle, put obesity on top of that? Like, what are you doing? Wear a condom, sir. And then to not be able to make one payment in 20 years, oh, it's just sad. It's just sad. What must you be like to deserve that type of thing?"

Ice Cube then made sure to point out that he doesn't share the same opinion as Williams, addressing the camera direct and telling the troubled actor that he has love for him, as well as a role for him in the upcoming Last Friday movie.

Katt Williams, who played pimp Money Mike in Friday After Next, then dropped a bomb on Cube and Epps: "Hey, by the way, if [Faizon is] in it, I'm not."

However, towards the end of the episode, Williams did a 180, explaining that he would rejoin the Friday cast for the new movie if one particular actor came back to the franchise — K.D. Aubert.

"If KD's in, I'll [do it]," he said. "I don't care if you — you can go ahead and get Faizon."

The new episode of Ice Cube and Mike Epps' Listen & Laugh podcast featuring Katt Williams is out now — watch it here. New episodes air every Friday at 6 P.M. ET / 3 P.M. PT.

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