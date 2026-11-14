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Meek Mill believes Yella Beezy’s son will have a hard time grappling with America’s court system following the conviction of the Dallas rapper on capital murder charges.

On Friday (Nov. 13), the “Nightmares to Dreams” artist reposted a tweet by criminal defense lawyer Bradford Cohen, who said Beezy, real name Markies Conway, was “convicted on the word of a witness who admitted he lied to the grand jury and got a federal deal to testify, while the shooter says Beezy never paid him.”

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Beezy was found guilty this week of orchestrating the Nov. 2020 killing of rival MO3, real name Melvin Noble Jr..

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“After yella was shot 7 times and nobody was convicted,” Meek replied. “thats a lot for his son to understand when somebody sit down and tell him the truth about the game of "America" he about to play growing up black.” Beezy shares a son with D'Andrea Harris, both of whom were present during his sentencing.

Meek appears to be referring to a time when the artist was struck three times during a drive-by shooting in North Dallas in Oct. 2018. Beezy maintained at the time that a person who worked security for MO3 was involved. Authorities found that the vehicle involved in the shooting was indeed registered to Noble’s bodyguard. That case was ultimately closed because Beezy did not want to pursue it.

On Thursday (Nov. 12), jurors unanimously convicted Beezy of capital murder by remuneration. The 35-year-old was sentenced to life without parole, which reportedly caused him to “fall out” upon being taken into custody.

Prosecutors said Beezy withdrew $40,000 in cash and paid gunman Kewon White through middlemen Devin Brown and Jerry Johnson.

The feud between Beezy and MO3 began in August, 2017 when Beezy and his entourage assaulted comedian Roylee Pate, who was a friend of MO3, after Pate questioned Beezy’s Dallas bona fides.

A year later, in September 2018, Pate was shot while in the parking lot of a shopping center. He died the following month from his injuries. The crime is still unsolved. Beezy was wounded in the aforementioned drive-by roughly twelve hours after Pate's death.

White was convicted in September and also sentenced to life without parole. Brown, one of the alleged middlemen, is due in court Dec. 7, while Johnson is still awaiting trial.

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