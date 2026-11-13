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Taco Bell is giving steak lovers something new. The chain is testing a new carne asada protein as part of its expanding Cantina lineup. The goal is to offer a more premium take on steak with six different menu items.

According to a news release, the new carne asada features a citrusy, savory marinade and is prepared sous vide to keep it tender before being seared for a flavorful finish. It's then cut into cubes and served with Taco Bell's Avocado Verde Salsa.

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So, which spots are getting the first taste of these steak offerings? Just a few, for now. The limited-market test started on Thursday, Nov. 12, in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

The move, according to the company, follows Taco Bell's introduction of Cantina slow-roasted chicken and continues the brand's effort to bring more premium ingredients and protein options to its menu. The company is also using the test to explore what future steak offerings could look like.

There are six ways to try the new carne asada. One is the Cantina Carne Asada Chalupa Lime Bowl. It features seasoned rice, black beans, lettuce, purple cabbage slaw, guacamole, three cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and Spicy Ranch Sauce, topped with Chile Lime-seasoned Chalupa Chips.

The Cantina Carne Asada Burrito brings the steak together with purple cabbage slaw, lettuce, Spicy Ranch Sauce, cheese and pico de gallo in a grilled Sonoran-style flour tortilla. There's also a crispy taco with a fried white-corn shell, melted cheese and a grilled cheese exterior, along with a soft taco featuring the same steak, slaw, cheese and sauce.

Customers can also try a rolled quesadilla filled with carne asada, melted cheese and Spicy Ranch Sauce, or the smaller Cantina Carne Asada Street Chalupa, which features a chewy fried shell with a crispy layer of cheese baked inside.

All six items come with an Avocado Verde Salsa packet.

Taco Bell says the new protein is meant to offer something different from its current steak. Although the carne asada is starting as a limited-time test, Taco Bell says it could eventually become a permanent part of the Cantina lineup.

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