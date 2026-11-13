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IShowSpeed won Streamer of the Year for the eighth time with a twist–the 21-year-old accepted his award in the Bahasa Indonesia language.

During the sixth annual Streamer Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 12, Speed launched into the Indonesian language upon receiving the award.

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Tempo published the full speech in Indonesian, which translates to: “Thank you so much, everyone. I started from zero, just a little kid with a big dream. You guys have been with me from the beginning. You're not just fans. You're my family. I won't stop. I'll keep fighting for you all. I love you all.”

Bahasa Indonesia is the standardized national language of Indonesia, with more than 200 million speakers. Speed’s connection to the language traces back to Sep. 2024, when the Cincinnati native streamed from Jakarta, Bali, and Yogyakarta and drew a live viewership of over one million.

Since the trips, Speed has regularly incorporated Indonesian and Javanese terms into his streams, including "santai" (relax), "awas" (watch out), and "Minggir lu miskin" ("Move aside, you poor people").

Speed beat Jynxzi, Stable Ronaldo, Joe Bartolozzi, and CaseOh for Streamer of the Year after also winning it in 2024 and 2025, making him the first to have a three-year winning streak in the category.

He also took Best IRL Streamer and Best Streamed Series for his World Cup Tour. Speed delivered the IRL speech in English, saying, "It just started with me and Slipz. Just me and the camera,” before thanking his team.

Fellow streamers Kai Cenat, Vanillamace, Jynxzi, and CaseOh were among the night's other winners. The full winners roundup can be read here.

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