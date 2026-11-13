(Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Now That's TV)

Tia Kemp, the ex-girlfriend of Rick Ross, gave a harrowing account of their son, William, being pistol-whipped in Daytona Beach.

During an appearance on the Funky Friday podcast with Cam Newton, Kemp gave her side of the situation involving their 21-year-old son that occurred in October.

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“My son had been talking to some little girl for about a month or so,” Kemp began around the 27-minute mark) explaining that he’d been intimate with her “1 or 2 times.”

“He didn’t know she had an ex-boyfriend," Kemp continued. “This car pulls up, and a guy walks up to the girl and says, ‘This is what we’re doing?’”

According to Kemp, who relayed what her son alleged happened, the man hit William over the head with a gun and appeared to wait for a response. “[William] just started backing up,” she explained, and he was eventually able to drive off safely. “If he didn’t have that gun, mom, you know I would’ve tackled that boy and broke his neck,” Kemp recalls her son saying. Ultimately, it was the woman who called the police.

Kemp credited her son’s quick thinking to the situations that she exposed him to growing up, saying she thought that Roberts would have been killed if he responded another way.

She also questioned if the man was “hired” to assault her son. “Is the beef that bad that 50 Cent hired him?” she asked.

Kemp also dismissed 50 Cent’s response to the assault after the rapper used the incident to poke fun at Ross. “I got him he will be out tomorrow I’m sending @drewfindling,” 50 Cent joked about the assailant, later revealed to be Don Roberts. “This is a big misunderstanding that can easily be resolved. This was a street fight, I mean STREET FIGHTER is in theaters! LOL.”

Kemp eventually addressed Fif on Instagram, writing, “U have NO room to post anyone’s child.”

Fif was recently granted a temporary restraining order against Kemp on behalf of his 14-year-old son Sire, whom she was allegedly cyberstalking.

The incident at the center of the pistol-whipped drama happened on Oct. 11 near the corner of McLeod Avenue and Weaver Street. After the incident, Kemp’s son filed a report the following day because he was ‘in fear.’ According to local news outlets, he was also able to identify the suspect in a police lineup.

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