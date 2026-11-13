(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Billie Eilish now has more than 60 billion Spotify streams across all of her credits.

Music data website Kworb's latest update has her at 60.08 billion, up from an earlier snapshot of 59.97 billion. These are third-party tracking figures.

COMPLEX SHOP: Shop the brands you love, anytime and anywhere. Uncover what's next. Buy. Collect. Obsess.

Of that total, 59.15 billion streams come from songs she leads, and 931.97 million come from features. Her 79 tracked songs add about 17.76 million plays a day.

"BIRDS OF A FEATHER" accounts for the biggest share at 4.10 billion streams, which ranks 13th all-time on Spotify. The song came out May 17, 2024, and hit 1 billion just 119 days later, one of the fastest runs to that mark on the platform.

"lovely," her song with Khalid, sits close behind at 3.94 billion, and "bad guy" has 3 billion. "when the party's over," "ocean eyes," and "WILDFLOWER" are each above 2.3 billion.

Eilish’s news comes days after she set a new record. She was recently revealed to be the first female artist in history to have three songs with over three billion streams on Spotify.

In other big Eilish news, the BAPE x Billie Eilish collection is gearing up for release at the Complex Shop, BAPE's online store, and BAPE stores worldwide Friday (Nov. 13) at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET. The Complex Shop has two exclusive designs.

Related Products

Billie Eilish | Store BAPE X BILLIE EILISH TEE - COMPLEX EXCLUSIVE (BLACK) $179 BUY NOW Billie Eilish | Store BAPE X BILLIE EILISH TEE COMPLEX EXCLUSIVE (WHITE) $179 BUY NOW Billie Eilish | Store BAPE X BILLIE EILISH - CAMO TEE (BLACK) $179 BUY NOW Billie Eilish | Store BAPE X BILLIE EILISH - RELAXED FIT FOOTBALL SHIRT $299 BUY NOW

Making Culture Pop. Find the latest entertainment news and the best in music, pop culture, sneakers, style and original shows.

Related News