Courtesy of JIL SANDER

Actress Inde Navarrette wore a voluminous matching black outfit designed by Jil Sander for her appearance at the GQ Men of the Year party.

On Thursday (Nov. 12), the Obsession star was dressed in a Jil Sander bandeau top and flouncing drape skirt, both of which come from Look 55 of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. Navarrette wore the Simone Bellotti-designed attire to GQ’s Men of the Year event at Chateau Marmont.

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Following her breakthrough as Nikki in the aforementioned Curry Barker-directed horror, the 25-year-old entertainer was cast in Invertigo and an upcoming X-Men reboot, set to release in 2027 and 2028, respectively. On Halloween (Oct. 31), Navarrette was the guest host on Saturday Night Live.

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