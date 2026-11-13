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Tyler Perry has taken Netflix straight to church—and viewers followed him into the pews. Just two days after The Gospel of Christmas premiered on the streaming service, the music-filled holiday drama climbed to No. 1 on Netflix’s daily ranking of the top 10 movies in the United States.

Perry celebrated the milestone on X by sharing Netflix’s chart graphic, which placed the film above every other movie currently streaming on the platform in the U.S. “I’m so humbled by every one of you!!” he wrote. “Thank you so much.”

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The victory came after a rollout that positioned the movie as something bigger than another entry in Netflix’s crowded holiday lineup.

Written, directed, and produced by Perry, The Gospel of Christmas stars Tank as Isaac, a preacher who moves his family to New York City after inheriting his late father’s struggling church. The congregation is facing foreclosure, the surrounding neighborhood needs help, and Isaac is no longer convinced he has the faith to save either one.

Fantasia plays Rebecca, his wife, who fights to hold their family together while her husband battles grief, temptation, and prayers he believes have gone unanswered.

Perry didn’t send Fantasia and Tank into that fight alone. The film’s cast reads like a gospel hall of fame, with CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Fred Hammond, Smokie Norful, Jekalyn Carr, Le’Andria Johnson and Vanessa Bell Armstrong appearing throughout the story.

The first trailer teased the movie’s biggest weapon: Fantasia and Tank break into a full gospel singalong after several scenes of family tension.

Kirk Franklin was brought in to ensure the music carried as much weight as the drama. The 19-time Grammy winner produced the film’s 11-track soundtrack, featuring Fantasia, Tank, Chanté Moore, Ann Nesby, Karen Clark-Sheard, and other powerhouse vocalists backed by a full choir.

The album also includes new performances of holiday standards such as “Mary, Did You Know?” and “Do You Hear What I Hear.”

“What I love about this soundtrack is that it’s not just music that accompanies a film,” Franklin previously said. “It’s music that carries the heart of the story.” He said the songs move through “joy,” “pain,” “hope” and “faith,” with the goal of connecting with audiences after the credits stop rolling.

For Fantasia, the project also had a personal connection. She said playing Rebecca reminded her of the strong women she knew growing up, including her late grandmother, Apostle Addie Collins, a preacher whose birthday fell on Christmas.

Fantasia called the experience “absolutely incredible,” praising Perry for placing “all the special legends of the Gospel” together in one room.

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