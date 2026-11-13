Image Courtesy of TLC. Used with Permission.

Those cryptic Instagram posts from Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet may not have been so cryptic after all.

Just days after Andrei Castravet announced that he and his wife were walking away from 90 Day Fiancé after nearly a decade, he has confirmed the couple is currently living more like separated partners than husband and wife.

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They're still under the same roof and raising their children together, but Andrei admitted during a lengthy livestream with blogger John Yates that their marriage is very much up in the air.

“We're just kind of doing our own thing right now,” Andrei said. “We're like, working it out. We're still in the same house. We're doing it for the kids. We'll see what happens.”

Then came Andrei's uniquely worded assessment of their chances: “It's gonna be like fake it or we're not f*cking making it.”

The admission gives some significant new context to what Libby has been posting lately.

Her Instagram feed has been loaded with relationship commentary, including one Reel declaring, “Once a woman is done,” which she captioned simply, “Bye. 👋.” Another argued that “Women are multipliers” and warned, “The energy a man brings into his home is the energy he gets back, amplified. Want peace in your home? Lead by example.”

Libby has also posted about women knowing their worth and argued that relationships “will never be 50/50” because of the physical, mental, and emotional sacrifices women make for their families.

Those posts had already sparked divorce speculation before Andrei acknowledged their problems.

The timing is particularly interesting because the couple just announced they were finished with the franchise that documented nearly their entire marriage.

Andrei didn't exactly leave TLC with a sentimental farewell. After Libby began signaling their departure, he blasted viewers who hadn't appreciated him and declared, “I'm not doing trash TV anymore. They don't pay enough.”

“The best decision ever,” he added. “Watch what happens next. New project coming!”

Andrei and Libby married in 2017 after meeting through a dating app and connecting in Dublin. They have a daughter, Eleanor, and a son, Winston, and their relationship became one of 90 Day Fiancé's longest-running storylines.

Much of their televised drama involved Andrei's explosive relationship with Libby's family, particularly her siblings, as well as fights over money, work, and his place within the Potthast family. Libby's father, Chuck Potthast, frequently found himself caught in the middle before his death in 2025.

Now the marriage itself appears to be at a crossroads.

Naturally, some 90 Day fans remain suspicious. Before Andrei's admission, viewers were already joking that Libby's breakup-coded posts could be setting the couple up for 90 Day: The Last Resort, where struggling franchise couples attempt to save their relationships.

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