Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

The death of B2K singer Raz-B's 3-month-old son, Astro Monte Thornton, has officially been ruled an accident, with medical examiners determining that the infant died from asphyxia caused by an obstructed airway.

According to People, the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed that Astro died from “asphyxia due to airway obstruction,” providing new details about the September tragedy involving Raz-B, whose real name is De’Mario Monte Thornton, and his wife, Mona Li. The ruling comes approximately two months after the couple publicly confirmed their son's death.

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Astro's passing marked a devastating loss for the 41-year-old R&B singer and his family. In September, the couple's spokesperson, David Robinson, released a statement announcing the infant's death and requesting privacy.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Astro Monte Thornton, beloved son of Mona and De’Mario ‘Raz B’ Thornton of the R&B supergroup B2K,” the statement read.

“The family asks for privacy as they navigate this difficult time and appreciates your love and support in advance,” Robinson added. At the time, the family did not disclose what caused Astro's death. The medical examiner's findings now establish the official cause and manner of death.

Just months before the tragedy, Raz-B and Li celebrated their growing family. In April, after his Boys 4 Life Tour concluded, Li revealed that she was nine months pregnant. She praised his commitment to their family while acknowledging the significance of his return to performing.

“I know you didn't just do this for yourself; you did it for your family, for your future, and for the legacy you're building,” she wrote.

The following month, the couple announced Astro's arrival in an Instagram post featuring their son Versai Carter, born in October 2024, and Li's daughter from a previous relationship. The family photographs accompanied a message celebrating the newest addition to their household.

“I always wanted to take a real family picture with my own family… and finally, God made a way,” the couple wrote. They also expressed their excitement about welcoming another son, describing the moment as another milestone for the Thornton family.

The latest findings arrive as Raz-B's group B2K prepares for another chapter in its recording career. The R&B quartet, which also includes Omarion, J-Boog, and Lil Fizz, recently signed with BPC Music Group, the label established by Black Promoters Collective co-founders Gary Guidry and Troy Brown.

B2K released their latest album, Eclipse, on November 6, 2026. The group previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 with its 2003 single “Bump, Bump, Bump.”

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