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Shilo Sanders just wanted something to eat. Again. The former Colorado football player, whose recent visit to a Florida chicken restaurant ended in a confrontation with an angry stranger, has now fled a New York City restaurant after spotting a rat.

So far, Sanders' attempts to explore local food spots have produced more unexpected encounters than actual restaurant reviews.

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Sanders shared his latest dining disaster in a Nov. 9 Instagram Reel, explaining that his time in New York had been enjoyable until the city's infamous rodent population started making itself known. "I love New York. I've had a great time out here, but every place I go into, it's rats, bro," he said. "I can't do this. I promise you, I've seen three rats out here since I've been here. I can't live like that, bro."

The situation apparently reached its breaking point when Sanders spotted one inside a restaurant and immediately headed outside. While recording his reaction, someone informed him that the animal had been caught. "Oh, you got it? Oh, all right, they got it, bro," he responded. "I had to run out of here. I can't do this, bro."

The encounter might have been an isolated food-blogging mishap if Sanders hadn't recently experienced another restaurant visit gone sideways. Earlier, the 26-year-old stopped by Hook Fish & Chicken on Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach, Florida, after discovering the restaurant through DoorDash.

Sanders enjoyed the food so much that he decided to visit in person, record the experience for his YouTube audience, and support the establishment.

Instead, an unidentified customer recognized him as Deion Sanders' son and began confronting him about his father's perceived lack of involvement in the community.

Sanders initially tried to explain that he was simply there to support the restaurant, but the exchange continued into the parking lot. "I hope y'all make it though. Y'all don't do sh*t for us though," the customer told him.

The man subsequently made a threatening remark, prompting Sanders to leave rather than find out whether the confrontation would turn physical. "I'm not gonna stick around and find out," Sanders explained afterward. "Cause I don't want to have to do nothing and I have to fill out the paperwork or somebody trying to harm me. I had to get up out of there."

He later returned to retrieve the friend he had left behind.

That decision carried particular significance given Sanders' ongoing legal troubles. He remains involved in bankruptcy litigation concerning an $11.89 million civil judgment stemming from a 2015 altercation with former school security guard John Darjean.

Sanders maintains that he acted in self-defense, while Darjean alleges he suffered permanent injuries.

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