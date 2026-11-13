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Robert Glasper has worked with everyone from Kendrick Lamar to Erykah Badu, but even he had reservations about messing with a KEM classic.

The Grammy-winning pianist and producer teamed up with the R&B singer for ALKEMY, a new album released on Friday, November 13, that reimagines some of KEM's best-known records through a jazz lens. Among them is "Love Calls," the 2003 breakthrough hit that Glasper initially wanted no part of touching. The project also features original material, covers, and a tribute to the late jazz legend Al Jarreau.

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"KEM said he really wanted to redo 'Love Calls,'" Glasper told ESSENCE. "He talked me into it, but at first I was like, 'man, I do not want to touch that masterpiece.'"

KEM apparently knew exactly whom he was calling.

The singer, born Kim Lamont Owens, has spent more than two decades building a catalog that includes "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Nobody," and "Lie to Me." His debut album, Kemistry, was initially self-financed before Motown Records picked it up and reissued it in 2003.

Glasper, meanwhile, has built his reputation by moving between jazz, R&B, and hip-hop without treating those genres as separate worlds.

Their collaboration, however, actually began with an idea from Jarreau.

"ALKEMY is actually rooted in conversations that I used to have with Al Jarreau," KEM explained.

The legendary vocalist had repeatedly proposed recording an album together and even suggested the title. Jarreau died in 2017 before they could make it happen.

"One of the biggest musical regrets that I've had is that we never got a chance to bring his vision to life," KEM admitted.

Years later, launching his own Kemistry Records label gave him the opportunity to revisit the unfinished concept. Glasper was his first choice to help bring it to life.

The feeling was mutual.

"I always felt like we had to get in together and write and do our thing because I knew that we were like a missing puzzle piece for each other," Glasper said.

The musicians recently gave audiences a preview of their chemistry during Glasper's annual Robtober residency at New York City's Blue Note jazz club. Glasper recalled that six of his aunts traveled specifically to see KEM perform.

The new version of "Love Calls" also received a music video featuring appearances from Keri Hilson and P-Valley actress Brandee Evans.

Outside the studio, KEM has been busy expanding his family. In December 2025, he and his wife, Erica Owens, announced they were expecting their fifth child together and his eighth overall. The couple married in 2019.

As for whether revisiting "Love Calls" was worth the risk, KEM has already delivered his verdict.

"He made it another classic," the singer said of Glasper's contribution. "Now, there are two versions that are classics, in my opinion."

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