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Arnold Schwarzenegger spent decades building a reputation as one of the world’s strongest men. Now, at 79, he's added a new title to his résumé: World's Hottest Grandpa.

Woman's World magazine has crowned the bodybuilding legend and former California governor its first-ever recipient of the honor, proving that Schwarzenegger's days of collecting titles aren't quite over.

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The actor will appear on the cover of the magazine's Nov. 20 issue, which launches an annual celebration of grandfathers who bring more to the table than good looks. Schwarzenegger, who has three grandchildren—Lyla, Eloise, and Ford—has embraced his role as "Opa," the German word for grandfather.

And while the former Mr. Olympia might seem like an obvious choice for a title involving physical appearance, the magazine insists there's more to its selection.

"A charming smile, twinkling eyes and a little silver-fox swagger certainly don't hurt!" Woman's World editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello explained. "But at Woman's World, we know the real magic goes much deeper. It's a loving heart, a great sense of humor, a generous spirit, and a special way of making family feel cherished, safe, and loved."

Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, appears to be enjoying the recognition. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Terminator star joked about the benefits of his latest honor when Kimmel asked whether the title came with any perks.

"They give you a trophy, and then they give you 20% off at the early bird specials at Denny's," Schwarzenegger cracked.

The magazine also highlighted Schwarzenegger's enthusiasm for grandfatherhood, which has become an increasingly prominent part of his public life. "Laughter… Joy is what life's all about," he told the publication.

It's a different perspective from the man who once dominated bodybuilding competitions and built a Hollywood career as a larger-than-life action hero, but Schwarzenegger hasn't abandoned his old habits.

In fact, he's preparing to return to several of the franchises that made him famous. During his conversation with Kimmel, Schwarzenegger discussed plans for new installments of Predator, Commando, and Conan the Barbarian. The latter, titled King Conan, will revisit the warrior decades after he first claimed his throne.

Schwarzenegger previously confirmed that filming was expected to begin in 2027, with Mission: Impossible filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie attached to write and direct.

He's also trading his sword for a Santa suit in The Man with the Bag, a holiday film arriving on Prime Video on Dec. 2.

And earlier this year, Schwarzenegger announced another unexpected career move: teaming up with bestselling novelist James Patterson on The Protector, an action thriller scheduled for release in October 2027.

Schwarzenegger isn't the only grandfather getting recognition in the new Woman's World issue. The magazine is also honoring 20 men nominated by their families and communities, including military veterans, retired first responders, and social media personalities.

Among them are 93-year-old TikTok personality Grandad Joe and 67-year-old Bo Petterson, whose online fatherly advice has attracted millions of followers.

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