Photo by Jason Homan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is a new No. 1 ranked team in the country as the Georgia Bulldogs have assumed the top spot.

Georgia shredded Ole Miss, 42-7, last weekend, and previous No. 1 Miami fell to Notre Dame.

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Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are right back in action this Saturday as they will host No. 22 Missouri. That is one of five college football games this Saturday that pits ranked teams against one another.

We will also see No. 18 USC face No. 9 Indiana, No. 2 Utah take on No. 23 Arizona, No. 6 Texas play No. 21 LSU, and No. 12 Texas Tech square off against No. 25 Oklahoma State.

The highest total for Saturday’s CFB games is 76.5 for the North Texas at UTSA game.

Below are updated odds for each of those games, as well as all of the televised college football games for Saturday, November 14.

College Football odds

Here is a look at Fanatics Sportsbook college football odds for Saturday, November 14.

Duke (+13.5) at Miami (-13.5)

Wake Forest (+1.5) at SMU (-1.5)

Northwestern (+14) at Ohio State (-14)

Cincinnati (+3) at Iowa State (-3)

Auburn (-2.5) at Mississippi State (+2.5)

Syracuse (-3) at NC State (+3)

Wisconsin (-8.5) at Maryland (+8.5)

James Madison (-4.5) at UConn (+4.5)

Georgia Tech (+14) at Clemson (-14)

Nebraska (-14.5) at Rutgers (+14.5)

Alabama (-17.5) at Vanderbilt (+17.5)

East Carolina (-11.5) at Charlotte (+11.5)

UAB (+2.5) at Temple (-2.5)

Arkansas State (+1.5) at Coastal Carolina (-1.5)

Kansas State (+11.5) at TCU (-11.5)

Tulane (+2.5) at Rice (-2.5)

Kennesaw State (-7) at Sam Houston (+7)

Tennessee (-2.5) at Texas A&M (+2.5)

New Mexico State (+1.5) at Missouri State (-1.5)

Florida International (+4.5) at Delaware (-4.5)

Missouri (+16.5) at Georgia (-16.5)

Boston College (+29.5) at Notre Dame (-29.5)

USC (+8.5) at Indiana (-8.5)

Baylor (+7.5) at BYU (-7.5)

Michigan (+10.5) at Oregon (-10.5)

Arizona State (+3) at UCF (-3)

California (+10.5) at Virginia (-10.5)

Florida Atlantic (+5.5) at Tulsa (-5.5)

Nevada (-6) at Northern Illinois (+6)

Georgia Southern (-6) at Georgia State (+6)

Jacksonville State (-7.5) at Western Kentucky (+7.5)

Middle Tennessee (+21) at Liberty (-21)

Fresno State (+9.5) at Texas State (-9.5)

Ole Miss (+1.5) at Oklahoma (-1.5)

Washington (-3.5) at Michigan State (+3.5)

Southern Miss (+17.5) at Louisiana Tech (-17.5)

Kansas (+3) at West Virginia (-3)

Oregon State (+14.5) at Boise State (-14.5)

App State (-1.5) at Marshall (+1.5)

Florida (+3) at Kentucky (-3)

Louisville (-3.5) at North Carolina (+3.5)

Minnesota (+9.5) at Penn State (-9.5)

San Jose State (+12.5) at Air Force (-12.5)

Troy (+3) at South Alabama (-3)

Utah (-2.5) at Arizona (+2.5)

Texas (+4) at LSU (-4)

Purdue (+17.5) at Iowa (-17.5)

Stanford (+15.5) at Virginia Tech (-15.5)

UNLV (+14.5) at New Mexico (-14.5)

South Carolina (-7.5) at Arkansas (+7.5)

North Texas (-2.5) at UTSA (+2.5)

Texas Tech (+3.5) at Oklahoma State (-3.5)

Utah State (-2.5) at San Diego State (+2.5)

Wyoming (-7.5) at UTEP (+7.5)

Colorado State (+8.5) at Washington State (-8.5)

North Dakota State (-6.5) at Hawai’i (+6.5)

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