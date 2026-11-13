Image via Netflix/AEG Presents

KPop Demon Hunters, now a Golden Globe and Grammy-winning enterprise, is going on the road.

Friday (Nov. 13), Netflix and AEG Presents rolled out the first batch of confirmed dates for what’s been dubbed the KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour. Fans can expect the tour to ultimately bring over 150 performances to nearly 50 different cities, with select venues offering a matinee option for those aiming to take in the show without losing significant shut-eye.

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The tour is all but guaranteed to extend the pop culture dominance the Netflix hit has enjoyed since its debut on the streaming platform in June of last year, making the tickets a hot commodity.

Below, we break down everything you need to know.

What to expect at a KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour show

In an extended piece published to its Tudum platform, Netflix billed the upcoming tour as “a first-of-its-kind live K-pop concert experience.” Fans can expect to see familiar animated characters from the KPop Demon Hunters universe, with “cutting-edge performance technology” teased as central to the production. Attendees are also said to be given the chance to “interact” with the animated HUNTR/X trio of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey at the show.

How to get tickets for KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour

A Mastercard presale kicks off next Wednesday (Nov. 18) at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a special FOR THE FANS presale on Thursday (Nov. 19), also at 10:00 a.m. local time. For the general public, tickets will be available starting Friday (Nov. 20) at 10:00 a.m. local time. A limited amount of VIP packages will also be available. For more info on tickets, this is where you need to be.

KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour dates

Below, see the full list of currently confirmed dates. More stops will be announced soon.

June 5 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena (2 shows)

June 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (2 shows)

June 16 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

June 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center (2 shows)

June 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 26 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum (2 shows)

June 29, 30 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena (2 shows)

July 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena (2 shows)

July 7 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

July 10 - Atlanta, GA- State Farm Arena (2 shows)

July 14 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena

July 17 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center (2 shows)

July 20, 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (2 shows)

July 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center (2 shows)

July 30, 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena (3 shows)

Aug. 4 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

Aug. 7 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena (2 shows)

Aug. 10, 11 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena (2 shows)

Aug. 14 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome (2 shows)

Sept. 1 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

Sept. 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol Dome (2 shows)

Sept. 8, 9 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome (2 shows)

Sept. 11, 12 - Vienna, AT - Wiener Stadthalle (2 shows)

Sept. 15, 16 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena (2 shows)

Sept. 18 - Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena (2 shows)

Sept. 22 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

Sept. 25 - Oslo, NO - Unity Arena (2 shows)

Sept. 29 - Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena

Oct. 2 - Brussels, DE - ING Arena (2 shows)

Oct. 5 - Paris, FR - Plenitude Arena

Oct. 9 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena (2 shows)

Oct. 12 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Oct. 16 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham (2 shows)

Oct. 19 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Oct. 22, 23 - London, UK - The O2 (3 shows)

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