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Tyga and Madelaine Petsch have reportedly decided to go their separate ways, ending a relationship that lasted more than a year.

According to PEOPLE, multiple sources confirmed that the rapper and Riverdale actor have broken up just a few months after the two were spotted all over each other at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Reports at the time claimed the two were "really happy."

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"They're really happy and she's been spending time with his son too," a source told PEOPLE. That son is Cairo, 13, whom Tyga shares with his ex Blac Chyna. In August, Petsch posted a video from her birthday party to her Instagram Story that showed Tyga singing "Happy Birthday" to her into a microphone.

Photographers first caught them together at a Lakers game on February 19, 2025, and days later they walked in arm in arm at the Vanity Fair and Instagram Vanities Party. A source confirmed they were dating in March 2025, and they went Instagram official at Coachella that April.

The breakup also follows a summer of engagement talk. In June, Petsch was photographed wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger at a friend's wedding in Italy. Tyga kept quiet about the rumors when he was asked at his album release party in July.

Petsch has also been firm about keeping her love life private. On Call Her Daddy, she said: "I am at a place in my life where I've been a public figure for 10 years and I've tried to navigate my private and my public lives for a very long time, not very well... and like, I'm not going to [talk about my relationships]."

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