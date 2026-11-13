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Terrence Howard wants the public to ask him anything, and he's borrowing a page from the White House playbook to make it happen. The Empire star has announced Terrence for President: The People's Press Conference, a new audience-driven series that promises to put him on the receiving end of questions from everyday people, with no scripted interviews or carefully curated celebrity talking points.

Howard unveiled the project on Instagram with a campaign-style poster featuring him alongside Mira Howard, billed as his "press secretary." The promotional artwork features the White House, presidential imagery, and the tagline "Real People. Real Questions. Real Answers." Viewers are encouraged to submit video questions through Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, X, or direct uploads.

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Howard hasn't announced a premiere date, but the series is already being promoted with a promise of "unlimited content." Despite the presidential branding, Howard hasn't formally announced a presidential campaign, though he recently expressed interest in running for office.

"The people have questions. It's time for answers," Howard wrote in the announcement. He described the project as "a new audience-powered conversation series where you ask the questions and I answer them."

And apparently, he's not interested in softball questions. "No scripted interviews. No questions selected to make me look good," he added. "Just real people, real questions, and real conversations."

Howard certainly isn't short on subjects to discuss. Earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated actor delivered a headline-making appearance on Patrick Bet-David's PBD Podcast, where he revisited everything from his Hollywood feuds to his romantic history.

Among the revelations was his admission that his own temper may have cost him major opportunities, including his role in Iron Man 2. Recalling a confrontation with producer Joel Silver, Howard said he threatened to knock the producer's teeth out during a disagreement over billing for The Brave One.

"I kept getting in my own way," Howard acknowledged while reflecting on his career.

Then there's his ongoing fallout with Hollywood's business side. Howard spent years battling Creative Artists Agency (CAA), alleging that his former representatives mishandled negotiations for his Empire salary and failed to disclose potential business opportunities. Those allegedly included a signature fragrance, paid promotional appearances, and a possible Home Shopping Network partnership.

A California judge dismissed the lawsuit in July, finding that Howard hadn't established legally recoverable damages. CAA denied wrongdoing and maintained that it had advocated for him throughout negotiations with Fox.

His personal revelations have generated just as much attention. During the same PBD Podcast interview, Howard discussed experiencing sexual trauma as a child and how it influenced his relationships and approach to parenting.

He also claimed he once passed on an opportunity to date Beyoncé and instead pursued another member of Destiny's Child.

Former group member Farrah Franklin later challenged that account, telling People that she and Howard had enjoyed "a few friendly outings—nothing romantic."

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