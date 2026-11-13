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Danielle Fishel had a secret crush on Rider Strong behind the scenes of Boy Meets World—and Strong had absolutely no idea. In the newly released memoir Book Meets World: The Definitive Inside Story of the Hit Sitcom Boy Meets World, the former co-stars revisit a surprisingly romantic moment during filming at Disney World in 1996, when Fishel was secretly crushing on the actor who played her on-screen boyfriend's best friend.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the moment happened while filming the Season 3 episode "The Happiest Show on Earth," which followed Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) to Florida as he attempted to win back Topanga Lawrence (Fishel). While Cory worried about romantic competition from Ronnie "Lips" Waterman, played by Andrew Keegan, Fishel was dealing with a crush of her own.

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"I remember we were sitting in a van, waiting out the Florida rain. I said, 'Danielle, let's just go,'" Strong recalls in the book.

The teenagers jumped out, grabbed hands, and spun around in the rain in what the memoir describes as a "very romantic moment."

The catch? Strong didn't know Fishel had a "full-blown crush" on him. In fact, he wouldn't find out until nearly three decades later, when Fishel finally spilled the secret during a 2022 episode of their Pod Meets World podcast.

Strong and fellow host Will Friedle were stunned, with Strong blurting out, "That's not true! You've never told me that." Fishel insisted her feelings were genuine, explaining that the crush began toward the end of the show's first season and continued through Season 2.

Fishel also explained what made Strong so appealing. "Rider is very effusive," she said, describing his willingness to express himself and offer meaningful compliments. She recalled falling particularly hard after he praised her during an acting class. "Oh my god, I love you," she remembered thinking.

Although nothing romantic developed between them, Fishel said their relationship evolved into a close friendship built around thoughtful conversations and mutual respect.

The revelation arrives as the Boy Meets World cast continues revisiting its complicated history. Earlier this year, Strong, Fishel, and Friedle opened up about their estrangement from Savage in the documentary Doc Meets World, claiming their former co-star stopped responding to messages and eventually blocked their numbers.

Strong has also said he spent years trying to escape his 1990s fame before embracing it through Pod Meets World.

Meanwhile, Fishel recently criticized Girl Meets World, the Disney Channel sequel that reunited several original cast members, for relying too heavily on callbacks to its predecessor.

Both actors have since built families of their own. Fishel married Jensen Karp in 2018, and the couple shares two sons, while Strong married Alexandra Barreto in 2013 and shares a child with her.

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