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2026 Streamer Awards Winners: IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Vanillamace, and More
By Trace William Cowen,8 days ago
IShowSpeed, unsurprisingly, has once again earned the Streamer of the Year distinction.
At the 2026 Streamer Awards ceremony on Thursday (Nov. 12), Speed took home the night’s top honor for the third year in a row. He also won for Best IRL Streamer and Best Streamed Series.
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Below, see the full list of 2026 winners, also including Kai Cenat and Vanillamace, among other stars of the streaming space. Ideally, you’ll pair this with Complex’s recent ranking of the 25 best streamers.
Best Music Streamer
AriAtHome
Best Creative Streamer
BarleyTheBurr
Best Role-Play Streamer
Critical Role
Best MOBA Streamer
Dantes
Best Brand Partner
Red Bull
Hidden Gem Award
SmallFryz
Best Fortnite Streamer
Clix
Best Battle Royale Streamer
NiceWigg
Best Fighting Game Streamer
Phidx
Best MMORPG Streamer
Savix
Best Cozy Game Streamer
millkberry
Best Speedrun Streamer
Feinberg
Best Sports Streamer
flight23white
Best Minecraft Streamer
Katie B
Best FPS Streamer
OhnePixel
Best Strategy Game Streamer
Jillyeon
League of Their Own
Kai Cenat
The Spark Award
HMBLZAYY
Best Reality Streamer
Stable Ronaldo
Best IRL Streamer
IShowSpeed
Best Vertical Live Streamer
Dean Withers
Stream Game of the Year
Meccha Chameleon
Best Content Group
CORE
Best International Streamer
ashswag
Best Stream Duo
Katie B and Vanillamace
Best Streamer Collab
Maya Higa and Adapt
Best Mainstream Collab
Kai Cenat and Tyla
Best Marathon Stream
Jynxzi, Stable Ronaldo, LosPollosTV - Chained Together
Best Streamed Event
Kai Cenat, Streamer University
Best Streamed Series
IShowSpeed, World Cup Tour
Best VTuber
Ironmouse
Best Variety Streamer
Caseoh
President of Chat
Joe Bartolozzi
Rising Star Award
E11ysa
Best Breakout Streamer
Katie B
Best Dressed Award
Vanillamace
Streamers’ Choice Award
Supertf
Legacy Award
Quackity
The Sapphire Award
Vanillamace
Biggest Crashout
Lacy
Gamer of the Year
Jynxzi
Streamer of the Year
IShowSpeed
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