IShowSpeed, unsurprisingly, has once again earned the Streamer of the Year distinction.

At the 2026 Streamer Awards ceremony on Thursday (Nov. 12), Speed took home the night’s top honor for the third year in a row. He also won for Best IRL Streamer and Best Streamed Series.

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Below, see the full list of 2026 winners, also including Kai Cenat and Vanillamace, among other stars of the streaming space. Ideally, you’ll pair this with Complex’s recent ranking of the 25 best streamers.

Best Music Streamer

AriAtHome

Best Creative Streamer

BarleyTheBurr

Best Role-Play Streamer

Critical Role

Best MOBA Streamer

Dantes

Best Brand Partner

Red Bull

Hidden Gem Award

SmallFryz

Best Fortnite Streamer

Clix

Best Battle Royale Streamer

NiceWigg

Best Fighting Game Streamer

Phidx

Best MMORPG Streamer

Savix

Best Cozy Game Streamer

millkberry

Best Speedrun Streamer

Feinberg

Best Sports Streamer

flight23white

Best Minecraft Streamer

Katie B

Best FPS Streamer

OhnePixel

Best Strategy Game Streamer

Jillyeon

League of Their Own

Kai Cenat

The Spark Award

HMBLZAYY

Best Reality Streamer

Stable Ronaldo

Best IRL Streamer

IShowSpeed

Best Vertical Live Streamer

Dean Withers

Stream Game of the Year

Meccha Chameleon

Best Content Group

CORE

Best International Streamer

ashswag

Best Stream Duo

Katie B and Vanillamace

Best Streamer Collab

Maya Higa and Adapt

Best Mainstream Collab

Kai Cenat and Tyla

Best Marathon Stream

Jynxzi, Stable Ronaldo, LosPollosTV - Chained Together

Best Streamed Event

Kai Cenat, Streamer University

Best Streamed Series

IShowSpeed, World Cup Tour

Best VTuber

Ironmouse

Best Variety Streamer

Caseoh

President of Chat

Joe Bartolozzi

Rising Star Award

E11ysa

Best Breakout Streamer

Katie B

Best Dressed Award

Vanillamace

Streamers’ Choice Award

Supertf

Legacy Award

Quackity

The Sapphire Award

Vanillamace

Biggest Crashout

Lacy

Gamer of the Year

Jynxzi

Streamer of the Year

IShowSpeed

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