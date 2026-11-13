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Tyra Banks is single again, but don't expect to find her swiping through Raya anytime soon. The supermodel confirmed she's back on the dating market after her split from longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin, though she apparently isn't interested in using technology to find her next relationship.

During an encounter with TMZ in New York City, Banks confirmed that she's no longer with Bélanger-Martin, whom she began dating around 2018. The former America's Next Top Model host had previously revealed her relationship status during an appearance on HOT 97 earlier in the week.

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When asked whether she was ready to start dating again, Banks appeared open to the possibility, although the suggestion of joining an exclusive celebrity dating platform caught her off guard. "You know what, maybe I am," Banks said. "People be like, 'you need to go on the Raya.' What the hell is a Raya?"

Banks and Bélanger-Martin spent several years together, eventually relocating to Australia with her son, York, as she expanded her SMiZE & DREAM ice cream business. Neither has publicly disclosed when their relationship ended, and Banks hasn't indicated whether she plans to remain in Australia or return to the United States permanently.

Her relationship status isn't the only subject Banks has been discussing lately. During another exchange with TMZ, she addressed her apparent tension with celebrity stylist Law Roach following their interactions on Project Runway. Despite speculation about their relationship, Banks confirmed they haven't spoken since filming.

"I actually haven't talked to Law since I've been on Project Runway, so we haven't spoken," she said. "Although he's been speaking quite a lot, hasn't he?"

Banks also reminded the outlet that she recognized Roach's television potential before he became a familiar face on fashion competition shows.

"I think the world saw Law Roach many years ago as this amazing stylist. I saw Law Roach as a star," she explained. "And I told him, 'You're a star because you speak in sound bites and you know how to get people's attention.' And I gave Law his first chance on television."

Rather than suggest she was upset about his comments, Banks added, "I'm experiencing it firsthand, and I'm enjoying it. What's good, Law?"

Meanwhile, Banks continues developing SMiZE & DREAM, which she described in a December 2025 appearance on The Jermaine Plane Podcast as the business she hopes will define her legacy.

"The legacy, the real legacy, I want it to be ice cream. I really do," she said, explaining that she wants the company to outlast her modeling career.

That business is also facing legal scrutiny. Washington, D.C., landlord Christopher Powell filed a lawsuit seeking at least $2.8 million over an allegedly abandoned 10-year commercial lease for a planned SMiZE & DREAM location. Banks and her business associates moved to dismiss the complaint, disputing its legal basis.

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