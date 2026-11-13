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Meghan Markle has scored another endorsement from Oprah Winfrey, and this time, the price tag is considerably higher. The media mogul has included a $250 gift basket from the Duchess of Sussex's As ever lifestyle brand on her annual Favorite Things list, marking the second consecutive year Meghan's products have earned a spot in the holiday gift guide.

According to People, Winfrey unveiled her 2026 selections on Thursday, Nov. 12, with As ever's Signature Basket joining the lineup. The collection brings together several of the brand's signature products, including fruit spreads, herbal teas, chocolates, flower sprinkles, and a candle inspired by Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry.

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"Who doesn't love a beautifully made picnic hamper?" the description on Oprah Daily reads. "And this one from As Ever will surely bring delight and deliciousness."

The endorsement also emphasizes Meghan's involvement in selecting the products, describing the basket as "all curated by the Duchess herself."

As ever wasted little time celebrating its return to the list.

"The Signature Basket is on @oprahdaily Oprah's Favorite Things!" the brand announced on Instagram, describing the $250 offering as part of its limited-edition holiday Gift Basket Collection.

The basket includes peppermint, hibiscus, and lemon ginger herbal teas, along with an As ever x Compartés botanical chocolate trio. Its fruit spreads remain central to the package, connecting the latest release to the product that originally introduced Meghan's lifestyle venture.

The collection also includes a particularly personal addition.

The No. 519 candle takes its name from May 19, 2018, the date Meghan married Harry at Windsor Castle. Featuring Moroccan mint leaf, white tea, and cardamom, the California-made candle is described as evoking the English countryside.

The wedding connection extends beyond the product itself. Oprah attended the ceremony, years before Meghan's business appeared on her holiday shopping list.

And this isn't the first time Winfrey has put As ever in front of her audience.

In 2025, Oprah selected the brand's Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box, featuring raspberry, strawberry, and orange marmalade.

"Before my neighbor Meghan started her business, she shared her homemade recipes with us," Winfrey said then.

She also praised the spreads as an easy hostess gift, explaining that she enjoyed serving them on everything from English muffins to ice cream.

The repeat selection comes as As ever continues expanding beyond its original fruit spreads.

Meghan first introduced the venture in 2024 as American Riviera Orchard, generating attention by sending jars of homemade-style jam to celebrity friends. The company subsequently rebranded as As ever and expanded into additional food, beverage, and home products.

Its 2026 holiday collection includes an advent calendar inspired by Meghan's Montecito home and the brand's first dog toy, which was reportedly tested by the Sussexes' dog, Pula.

Winfrey's relationship with Meghan and Harry also extends well beyond their shared California neighborhood.

After attending their 2018 wedding, Oprah conducted the couple's widely discussed 2021 interview about their experiences within the royal family. Harry also collaborated with her on the Apple TV+ mental health series The Me You Can't See.

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