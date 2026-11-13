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Chrisean Rock apparently decided she'd heard enough from Adam22, and their ongoing feud took a physical turn during Thursday night's Wild 'N Out Live show at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The No Jumper founder was punched in the face by Rock after making a joke about her parenting during the show's Wildstyle segment, where participants trade insults in front of a live audience. The confrontation followed months of public criticism from Adam22, who has repeatedly made allegations about Rock's pregnancy, parenting, and the health of her young son.

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"BBL, that's embarrassing. But that's nothing compared to Chrisean Rock's parenting," Adam22 said during the exchange.

Rock responded by approaching the podcaster and punching him in the face, bringing the verbal exchange to an abrupt halt as people onstage reacted to the confrontation.

Adam22 later acknowledged the incident on X, making it clear that the punch followed his remarks about Rock's parenting.

"I dissed Chrisean Rock on Wild 'N Out so she punched me in the face," he wrote, adding crying emojis. In a follow-up video, Adam22 said his jaw was swollen following the confrontation and that he was considering filing a police report and consulting attorneys.

The confrontation wasn't their first disagreement. Adam22 has spent months publicly criticizing Rock, including making serious allegations about her conduct during pregnancy and the circumstances surrounding her son's development.

In previous commentary, the podcast host accused Rock of consuming drugs and alcohol while pregnant and claimed her son had fetal alcohol syndrome, a diagnosis that has not been publicly confirmed. He also argued that Rock should face criminal consequences for what he characterized as child neglect, calling her alleged actions "the absolute lowest of the low scum of the earth."

Rock has rejected those allegations, maintaining that her son has not been diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome. She has also emphasized that her child's medical information is private and pushed back against the public scrutiny surrounding his health.

The dispute eventually reached the point where Rock threatened legal action over Adam22's statements. Rather than backing down, he welcomed the possibility of a lawsuit, suggesting that the discovery process could potentially produce medical records and private communications relevant to his accusations.

Meanwhile, Adam22 has faced plenty of scrutiny over his own personal life.

Earlier this year, the podcaster stepped into the boxing ring against adult film star Jason Luv, whose previous collaborations with Adam22's wife, Lena the Plug, had generated years of online commentary. Luv defeated Adam22 by TKO in just 73 seconds during their January matchup.

His marriage subsequently made headlines after reports of divorce proceedings surfaced in June. Those reports were later challenged when Lena said someone impersonating her had submitted a fraudulent filing.

The couple later acknowledged a temporary separation before reconciling in October, with Lena posting a message to Adam22 on Instagram: "Pls don't mess it up."

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