He’s back.

Jason Voorhees will be back on the big screen soon, with official word of the central Friday the 13th character’s theatrical return arriving, fittingly, on Friday the 13th. Deadline was first to report the news, noting that Steve Miner, a name that should be familiar to longtime Jason fans, will be in the director’s chair for what marks the 13th theatrical entry in the beloved slasher franchise. David Fliegel wrote the script.

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Miner previously helmed the second and third Friday the 13th films, released in 1981 and 1982, respectively. Friday the 13th Part III is a particularly important one, as it boasted the debut of Jason in a hockey mask, a look that, not unlike those associated with other classic horror characters such as Michael Myers and Ghostface, has become synonymous with the slasher genre at large.

Per a press release issued Friday (Nov. 13), the Barsamian family is financing and producing the new film under their Horror Inc. banner. CatchLight Studios is credited as Horror Inc.’s production partner, while Cineverse, which brought Terrifier 3 to theaters in 2024, will handle distribution in North America.

"When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie," Miner said in a statement shared Friday. “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I'm thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

Though an exact release date hasn’t been announced, both Deadline’s report and the aforementioned press release describe the new Friday the 13th as a “2027 film,” which means the production must be moving quickly.

The announcement is doubly well-timed, as it also comes in the wake of the success of Crystal Lake, a Friday the 13th prequel series that debuted on Peacock in October to decidedly strong viewership. Linda Cardellini leads the cast as Pamela Voorhees, Jason’s mother, and she gives a dynamite performance.

The last time Jason bloodied up the big screen was way back in 2009. To put that in perspective, Barack Obama was in the early days of his presidency, and blink-182 had just announced their first of two reunions.

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