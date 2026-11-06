NYC Man Robbed of Jewelry That Witness Described as 'Fugazi'

(Marcus Santos/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A normal, if unfortunate, New York City subway robbery and assault took on a possibly ironic twist this week when a man was robbed for jewelry that a witness said was fake.

The New York Daily Newsshared the story of the incident that took place on Wednesday (Nov. 4) at a subway station in the Bronx. A 25-year-old man was accosted by two men who tried to rob him. The three struggled, and the victim got shot in the leg. He was sent to a nearby hospital and, per the paper, is “expected to survive.”

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But the more notable part of the story came from a witness the Daily News interviewed, Malcolm Williams. He was insistent that the jewelry the victim was wearing was, as he put it, “fugazi.”

“He had about three or four big chains, with moissanite gems,” Williams told the tabloid. “Only the BB Simon belt he had on was real.”

“Whatever those guys got were fake, definitely fake. Anyone with eyes could tell they weren’t real,” the witness continued. “If those guys try to sell, they’ll get nothing.”

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