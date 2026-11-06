Justin Timberlake Says He and Don Toliver Worked on Music Inside Arena After Miami Show

Justin Timberlake revealed that he and Don Toliver worked on music together following the singer’s surprise performance in Miami on the OCTANE World Tour in August.

During his appearance on the Complex series Re-Rank, Timberlake spoke with host Jordan Rose about clearing “Rock Your Body” for the Octane track “Body,” calling it “an easy decision,” especially since the rapper is a favorite of his 11-year-old son Silas.

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Timberlake coyly shared that he attended Toliver’s Miami show at the Kaseya Center because the singer was already in the city “working because…I’ve been working.”

Even though his primary intent was to see if the show was suitable for Silas, Timberlake was asked by Toliver’s manager about getting onstage for a surprise performance. JT eventually caved.

Timberlake recalled asking Toliver about collaborating after the show.

“I was like, ‘Don’t you have a studio on the road?’” he said. “He was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Alright, cool. Take a shower. Let’s work.’ So we stayed at the arena for, like, a couple hours. I don’t know. And we did a few ideas. So, who knows?”

The conversation about Toliver starts at the 35-minute mark.

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