Michael Jackson Impersonator Fabio Jackson Accuses Looze Cannon's Team of Harassment

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Fabio Jackson could be taking his feud with fellow Michael Jackson impersonator Looze Cannon — or at least his online moderators — all the way to court.

The viral lookalike discussed the dispute outside of the Michael D. Antonovich Antelope Valley Courthouse in Los Angeles in a clip TMZ shared on X on Thursday (Nov. 5). While Fabio accused Looze’s “moderators” of “harassment,” it wasn’t immediately clear what, if any, legal action he took or who it is aimed at. As of this writing, an online search of Los Angeles Superior Court records did not show any filings by Fabio, real name Fabio James.

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“I’m just minding my own business, and he keeps talking about me,” Fabio said of Looze. “I don’t know why. I think it’s for views.”

Fabio gained recent traction online with a TikTok showing his reaction to yet another Jackson impersonator in Las Vegas. In April, he met Jaafar Jackson, who plays his uncle MJ in the biopic Michael, at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Fabio also showed up in Kanye West's "Father" video, directed by Bianca Censori and featuring Travis Scott.

Looze, whose real name is Glen Cannon, is a Detroit musician, producer, DJ, and comedian who used to give tours at the Motown Museum. He recently surpassed 1 million TikTok followers and put out his debut single, "Big Michael Micheal." His father, also named Glen, has quite a history in the music business, including work with Prince.

The feud between the two MJ impersonators blew up last month. In clips played on the Club Ambition Podcast, Fabio said Looze "came at me first and then I responded with a video," and accused him of using AI face and voice filters.

"Not a real face. Not a real voice," Fabio said. He called Looze "trash," said he wants nothing to do with him, and accused him of bullying people over disabilities and weight. He also described himself as "just a Michael Jackson fan."

Looze has denied the filter claim outright, saying, "I don't got no AI. This is all me."

Since then, the two men have gone in different directions. Fabio announced earlier this week he was leaving TikTok's creator program to post tech and unboxing videos on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Looze’s fame is still rising. Tiffany Haddish was the first celebrity to drop into his livestream, followed by Snoop Dogg and Timbaland. Looze also beat Kai Cenat in a TikTok Live battle, pulling in more likes and donations.

In an Oct. 19 sit-down with TMZ, Looze joked that he has "real beef in these streets" with other MJ impersonators.

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