Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, G.T. Uptempo: Everything You Need to Know

The Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo release in February. Via Nike

Nike Basketball has unveiled three new silhouettes for its performance G.T. series with the introduction of the G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo.



The latest Nike G.T. silhouettes are broken down into three different builds designed to be better tailored for hoopers today. The G.T. Flight supports the more explosive hooper on the court, the G.T. Force is designed for players known for their power, and the G.T. Uptempo is built for speed. Nike says these new options give hoopers the flexibility for their style of play.



“Basketball is the soul of Nike,” Nike Basketball’s VP and creative director, Ross Klein, said. “It’s always pushed us to think differently, experiment and imagine what’s possible. This new foundation lets us bring the best of Nike Basketball performance and design to athletes in a way that’s more intuitive, more personal, and built to evolve with the game.”

Ahead of their debut in February 2027, here’s everything you need to know about the Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo sneakers.

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Who is the Nike G.T. Flight for?

Nike G.T. Flight. Via Nike

Nike says the G.T. Flight is made for players who “Need to jump, bound, and run from first tip to final buzzer.” To help achieve that, the silhouette is equipped with a full-length Zoom Storbel and Cushlon 3.0 foam midsole for cushioning. The upper features a textile sock-like construction and a TPU cage for support.

Who is the Nike G.T. Force for?

Nike G.T. Force Low and High. Via Nike

The Nike G.T. Force is designed for hoopers who are known for their athleticism and power on both offense and defense. To help contain that power, the sneaker uses a combination of a synthetic upper paired with a TPU window and a shank plate. The tooling features ZoomX 3.0 foam combined with a rubber cup sole. The G.T. Force is available in both low and high-top versions.

Who is the Nike G.T. Uptempo for?

Nike G.T. Uptempo. Via Nike

Nike says the G.T. Uptempo is designed for players who have reactive speed. Whether you need to stop on a dime or take a moment to quickly read the defense, the sneaker aims to help support that with a mesh upper that sits atop a ZoomX 3.0 foam, a Air Zoom Strobel unit, and heel Air Zoom unit in the midsole.

When do the Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo release?

The Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo drop on Feb. 11, 2027, in North America.

Where will the Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo be available?

The Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo will be released at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball stockists.

How much do the Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo cost?

At the time of writing, retail prices for the Nike G.T. Flight, G.T. Force, and G.T. Uptempo have yet to be announced.

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