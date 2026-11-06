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NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice Files for Bankruptcy Over Alleged $3.45 Million in Debts

By Jose Martinez,

8 days ago

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Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, claiming he owes just over $3.45 million in debts.

In the court filing, obtained by Complex, a significant portion of the money owed by Rice stems from his guilty plea in the 2024 multi-car crash in Dallas that left several injured. The 26-year-old was sentenced to five years of probation and 30 days in jail after violating his probation by testing positive for THC.

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Rice still owes $979,837 to victim Kathryn Kuykendall, whom he reached a $1 million settlement with in April 2025, as well as a combined $1.3 million to crash victims, Kamlesh Desai, Charles Bush Jr., Edward Petrovskiy, Irina Gromova, and Kayla Quinn.

Rice also owes $140,150 to First National Bank and $207,104 to First National Bank of Middle Tennessee.

The document also lists a disputed claim of $200,000 to ex-girlfriend Dacoda Jones, who sued him earlier this year for alleged physical and mental abuse.

Among the assets listed in the filing is $7,500 in clothing and apparel, $421,825 in deferred compensation, and Rice's Super Bowl LVIII ring, which is valued at $160,000.

Rice is currently playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs. According to Spotrac, his deal was worth $6.4 million over four years.

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