Tay-K Announces Prison-Recorded '#MonstersUnderMyBed,' His First Release in Nearly a Decade

Image via Instagram/@tayk47shawty

Tay-K is gearing up for a major comeback with his first full-length project in a decade.

The rapper has announced his upcoming album, #MonstersUnderMyBed, with an official trailer and its new single, "F**K U." The project is scheduled to arrive on all streaming platforms November 13, despite the artist having spent much of the past decade incarcerated.

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The project was created over three years via phone sessions with producers. According to a press release, Tay-K hopes the release will "reclaim his right to artistic expression that was manipulated by the justice system.”

The new single, "F**K U," was produced by ARKMAN, 2C, and John Cunningham, and is available exclusively on Soundcloud.

The upcoming project follows a series of releases in 2026, including the singles "PUNCH YOU DOWN," "Everywhere I Go," and "Erupt." Tay-K also appeared on "SPOTLIGHT / INNER CHILD," the outro from Dominic Fike's album How to Quit Smoking.

Tay-K, whose real name is Taymor McIntyre, is currently serving a 55-year prison sentence for his involvement in a fatal 2016 robbery that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. In 2025, he received an additional 80-year sentence for the April 2017 fatal shooting of 23-year-old photographer Mark Anthony Saldivar. Judge Stephanie Boyd ordered the sentences to run concurrently. The Saldivar case is being appealed.

The rapper first gained widespread recognition in 2017 with "The Race," a viral track recorded while he was on the run from authorities.

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