Jennifer Lawrence's Viral Comment to Connor Wood Just Got Its Own Smoothie

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Connor Wood has a new reason to keep his eyes open when he's walking down the street. The comedian and podcast host, known online as @fibula, has teamed up with Smoothie King for a limited-time drink inspired by his viral encounter with Jennifer Lawrence.

If you missed it, here's what happened. The story started in late October when Wood mentioned in an interview with BuzzFeed that the Oscar-winning actress was his biggest celebrity crush.

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"I want like a Paige DeSorbo moment now where like Paige DeSorbo just like spoke it into existence... I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I'm funny. And then that's all I need," he said in the interview. "And like, no offense Paige, I wanted that first though. So should have said it out loud. Jennifer... I like really need something good to happen to me."

He probably wasn't expecting her to respond, but Lawrence spotted the video and left a comment that took on a life of its own.

"I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind," she wrote on Instagram, as reported by Just Jared.

Wood was surprised. Lawrence said she'd spotted him in New York City, but he'd been too distracted by his smoothie to notice her. His reaction went viral, and the missed encounter quickly became an internet joke.

Now, Smoothie King is getting in on the joke with "Connor's Paid Me No Mind Smoothie." The strawberry-banana protein drink features whole strawberries and bananas, 26 grams of protein, zero grams of added sugar, and electrolytes to support hydration in a 20-ounce serving, according to the company.

Wood is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars, so rehearsals and performances make staying nourished an important part of his routine. Smoothie King is using that connection as part of the collaboration.

The new smoothie is available in stores only for a limited time, per the company.

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