Here's What Kanye West Was Wearing at Yeezy Season 01 Runway Show

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Kanye West held his Yeezy Season 01 launch event this week, and he wore a custom look for the occasion.

For the Wednesday (November 4) event, held in the Beverly Boulevard area of Los Angeles, the 24-time Grammy Award winner wore a custom black horse leather quarter-zip designed by luxury designer Noah Jeremiah, along with an archival 1991 Christopher Ross belt. The accessory featured a gold-plated tiger buckle.

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While Ye's all-black look matched his oldest daughter, 13-year-old North West, his younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 5, opted for Yeezy-designed fits.

Also in attendance was Ye’s wife, architect and visual artist Bianca Censori, who opened the show with a prayer. Ye's longtime friends and fellow artists were also in the building, including Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi, ASAP Nast and more.

Although the runway event clocked in at less than 20 minutes, the event was enough time for the Bully artist to present unreleased material and a first look at his new collection.

The show, Yeezy’s first in four years, showcased Alpha boots, military-style jackets, dystopian bodysuits, transparent heels and more.

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