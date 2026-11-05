Amber Rose Sparks Dating Rumors With Former Lakers Player Christian Wood

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Druski

Amber Rose might have a new man in her life, and he's got an NBA résumé.

The 43-year-old model and media personality was photographed leaving Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with former Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood, 31, on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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The two were spotted together following dinner at the upscale Japanese restaurant, according to photos published by the New York Post. Neither Rose nor Wood has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, but their outing has put the pair in the spotlight.

Wood, who is 12 years younger than Rose, has been out of the NBA since his stint with the Lakers ended in February 2025. The 6-foot-8 forward last appeared during the 2023-24 season, averaging 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds across 50 games.

Los Angeles eventually waived him to make room for center Alex Len, and Wood has remained unsigned since.

Before joining the Lakers, he played for several teams, including the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Rose, meanwhile, is no stranger to high-profile relationships. She previously dated Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage, and former NBA player Terrence Ross.

She also married Wiz Khalifa, with whom she has a son, Sebastian.

The dinner date comes during a particularly eventful year for Rose, who made headlines in July after filing a lawsuit against Gravitas, an exclusive Beverly Hills social club.

Rose alleged that an oversized Christmas ornament fell onto her head during a New Year's Eve celebration in 2024, leaving her with a concussion and other injuries.

"Without warning, the suspended sphere detached and fell onto Plaintiff's head," the complaint stated. Rose alleged that the incident resulted in ongoing headaches, dizziness, memory problems, and emotional distress.

She is seeking damages for medical expenses, lost earnings, and diminished earning capacity.

Rose, who publicly endorsed Donald Trump during the 2024 presidential election, also defended Nicki Minaj's support for the president, arguing that celebrities shouldn't be ostracized over their political affiliations.

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