How Def Jam Went From $33M to $325M

Def Jam's fall of 1998 was the greatest run a hip-hop label has ever gone on. Jay-Z, DMX, Method Man, Redman, DJ Clue, and the Belly soundtrack, all back to back. But have you ever stopped to wonder why that actually happened?

In 1994, Russell Simmons and Lyor Cohen sold 50% of Def Jam to PolyGram for $33 million. Then, a couple years later, they sold an additional 10% for $11 million. That means they grew the valuation from $66 million to $110 million. But in 1998, PolyGram was acquired by Universal Music Group, and UMG wanted to buy out the rest of Def Jam. As Chairman Mao reported in Vibe magazine, Simmons and Cohen had negotiated an exit valuation based on the gross sales of Def Jam during Q4 of 1998 and Q1 of 1999. The owners of Def Jam had every financial incentive to stack the deck, and they did. According to DMX, Cohen offered him $1 million to turn in his album within 30 days, so that the album's sales could hit the fourth quarter.

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Now, here’s the thing: Def Jam's valuation was predicated on gross profit, not net profit, which meant it didn't matter how much they spent, only what they made. And here's how it went:

September 29th, Jay-Z's Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life: 352,000 copies first week.

November 3rd, the Belly soundtrack: 118,000 copies first week.

November 17th, Method Man's Tical 2000: Judgement Day: 411,000 copies first week.

December 8th, Redman's Doc's Da Name 2000: 183,000 copies first week.

December 15th, DJ Clue's The Professional: 131,000 copies first week.

December 22nd, DMX's second album of the year, Flesh of My Flesh Blood of My Blood: a whopping 670,000 copies first week and number one.

And finally, January 26th, Foxy Brown's Chyna Doll: 173,000 copies first week and another number one.

Later that year, Universal bought the remaining 40% of Def Jam for a reported $130 million, implying a final valuation of the business of $325 million. That’s a 400% growth in valuation.

So yeah, that fall of 1998 is what the greatest run by a hip-hop label has ever looked like.

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