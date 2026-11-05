Blac Chyna Faces $117K Tax Lien Years After Rob Kardashian's $20K Monthly Child Support Ended

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Blac Chyna is facing a six-figure tax bill, and the timing has brought her complicated financial history with Rob Kardashian back into focus. The California Franchise Tax Board has filed a $116,732.37 tax lien against the reality star, whose legal name is Angela White, nearly eight years after she stopped receiving $20,000 monthly child support checks from her famous ex.

According to Page Six, the lien stems from Chyna's 2024 taxes. The 38-year-old has not publicly addressed the filing, and her representative did not respond to the outlet's request for comment.

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Kardashian, 39, originally agreed to pay Chyna $20,000 per month following their 2017 split. However, he requested a reduction in November 2018, claiming their messy breakup had affected his earning potential.

By March 2019, the former couple had scrapped monthly payments altogether, agreeing instead to cover their daughter Dream's expenses during their respective parenting time while splitting educational and medical costs.

Chyna initially presented the arrangement as a point of pride. During a 2020 appearance on SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation, she called raising her children without child support her "biggest flex."

"Just honestly taking care of my kids by myself as a single parent, but no child support," she explained.

Two years later, however, Chyna claimed she had been forced to surrender three vehicles because she wasn't receiving financial assistance. Kardashian disputed her account, revealing that he paid $37,000 annually for Dream's education, along with medical bills and extracurricular activities.

Tyga, who shares son King Cairo with Chyna, also pushed back, saying he covered $40,000 in yearly tuition.

Chyna and Tyga subsequently reached a 2023 custody agreement that required neither parent to pay child support.

Meanwhile, Chyna's personal life has changed significantly. In July 2025, she ended her engagement to songwriter Derrick Milano, insisting their breakup was mutual.

"Nothing happened. Nobody cheated," she told Entertainment Tonight, explaining that they were "growing in different directions."

Months later, Chyna sparked reconciliation rumors with Kardashian after tagging him in an Instagram post captioned, "This love is forever ♾️." Kardashian liked the post, and Chyna subsequently addressed their relationship at the Los Angeles Women's Expo.

"We're just taking our time. I'm excited. He's my person," she said, describing their efforts to heal and communicate.

However, by Christmas Eve, Chyna confirmed she was ending 2025 single.

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