‘Friends' Star Morgan Fairchild, 76, Launches a Spicy New Career Venture

Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

Morgan Fairchild ruled the 1980s with big hair, bigger diamonds and enough primetime treachery to bankrupt a fictional family before the first commercial break. Now, at 76, the Friends and Dallas star is taking that formidable résumé to OnlyFans—and she would like everyone to kindly stop imagining her naked.

“I’m putting up new pictures and videos,” Fairchild told TMZ. “And before anyone asks, no, not that kind!”

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The actress has partnered with Creators Inc. to launch a page centered on unscripted access to her life. Most of the content, she said, will simply be her “being goofy and talking about whatever’s on my mind.”

That alone may surprise viewers who know Fairchild as the human embodiment of Reagan-era glamour. She became a household name as the gloriously calculating Constance Weldon Carlyle on Flamingo Road, earning a Golden Globe nomination while demonstrating that no television fortune was safe around a woman in a power suit.

Roles on Dallas, Falcon Crest and the blockbuster miniseries North and South followed, cementing her status as primetime television’s preferred delivery system for money, sex and impeccably styled sabotage.

Fairchild became so famous—and so universally understood as glamorous—that Saturday Night Live used her as a recurring punchline. Jon Lovitz’s pathological liar Tommy Flanagan claimed she was his wife, because even his most ridiculous fantasy required Morgan Fairchild.

She also co-hosted ABC’s Blondes vs. Brunettes with Joan Collins in 1984, back when network television apparently understood the importance of putting two immaculately dressed divas in charge of something.

But Fairchild says there is more behind the lacquered hair and television villainy. “People know the characters, the clothes and the big hair,” she explained. “They may not know what a science nerd I am or how easily my sister can make me laugh. I’d love to share more of that.”

A younger generation knows her as Nora Tyler Bing, Chandler’s wildly uninhibited mother on Friends. The bestselling erotic-romance novelist kissed Ross, mortified Chandler and traded razor-sharp insults with Kathleen Turner’s Charles Bing across five episodes.

Cicely Tyson reportedly warned Fairchild that she was too young to play Matthew Perry’s mother, but she accepted the role after recognizing the show’s potential.

Perry later reminded her that they had met when he was a child visiting his father, John Bennett Perry, on the Falcon Crest set.

Fairchild’s arrival follows another platinum-blond ’80s soap legend into the creator economy. Knots Landing star Donna Mills, 85, reportedly made “many six figures” during her first month on OnlyFans by sharing suggestive but non-explicit posts, slices of daily life, and content for subscribers with extremely specific feelings about her toes.

Now OnlyFans has two icons old enough to collect Social Security and apparently nowhere near ready to retire.

“I’m still curious. I still love learning things, and I’m always up for a little adventure,” Fairchild said. “I don’t see why that should change now.”

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