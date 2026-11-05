Lil Baby's New Album 'Fresh': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

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Lil Babyis back like he never left.

Almost two years after dropping his fourth studio album, WHAM, Lil Baby just released Fresh, his new 17-track album, at midnight (Nov. 6). The project was released through Quality Control Music and Motown Records and is led by the hit single “Dead Fresh,” produced by Pharrell Williams.

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Here's everything you need to know about Lil Baby's Fresh album.

What Is Fresh?

Fresh is Lil Baby's fifth studio album. It arrives almost a year after his last project, the mixtapeThe Leaks, and follows albums Harder Than Ever (2018), My Turn (2020), It's Only Me (2022), and WHAM (2025). His last three studio albums all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The question now is: Can he make it four in a row?

The rollout began in an unusual place: a fashion show. Lil Baby debuted the album's lead single, “Dead Fresh,” at Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2027 menswear show in Paris in June. Produced by Pharrell Williams, the song was released shortly afterward and became one of Baby's biggest recent hits, reaching No. 1 on both Urban and Rhythmic radio.

On October 16, Baby officially announced the album's release date and shared a photo of a whiteboard featuring its tracklist. The caption was straight to the point: “It's That Season.”

Official Tracklist & Release Date

Here’s the 17-song tracklist.

1. "Top Uh It"

2. "Mr. Do Something"

3. "Burnt Shit"

4. "Be The One"

5. "Ain't Goin"

6. "From The Back"

7. "All My Partnas" (feat. Future, Young Thug & Rylo Rodriguez)

8. "My Side"

9. "Life Of the Party (L.O.T.P)"

10. "Dead Fresh"

11. "Your Fault"

12. "All Us"

13. "In Your Head" (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

14. "Like A Brat"

15. "Televised"

16. "Rareform"

17. "Keep Goin"

The physical version of the album has one small difference: Track 6, “From the Back,” is swapped out for “Coast 2 Coast,” a posse cut featuring Bally Baby and Fatt Smaxk.

Lil Baby albums are usually star-studded affairs. This time, he’s keeping the circle small with a handful of collaborators.

Who Is Featured on Fresh?

Here is everyone featured on Fresh.

Future: The Atlanta legend is a frequent Lil Baby collaborator and appears on Track 7, “All My Partnas.” The two have teamed up on songs like “From Now On” and “Out the Mud.”

The Atlanta legend is a frequent Lil Baby collaborator and appears on Track 7, “All My Partnas.” The two have teamed up on songs like “From Now On” and “Out the Mud.” Young Thug: Baby and Thug’s relationship goes back years, and they’ve made numerous songs together, including “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.” Thug joins Future and Rylo Rodriguez on “All My Partnas.”

Baby and Thug’s relationship goes back years, and they’ve made numerous songs together, including “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.” Thug joins Future and Rylo Rodriguez on “All My Partnas.” Rylo Rodriguez: The only guest credited twice, Rylo appears on “All My Partnas” and “In Your Head.” He’s another longtime Baby collaborator, with songs like “Forget That.”

The only guest credited twice, Rylo appears on “All My Partnas” and “In Your Head.” He’s another longtime Baby collaborator, with songs like “Forget That.” Bally Baby: The Montgomery, Alabama, native is featured on “Coast 2 Coast,” which samples Usher’s “Daddy’s Home.”

The Montgomery, Alabama, native is featured on “Coast 2 Coast,” which samples Usher’s “Daddy’s Home.” Fatt Smaxk: The breakout rapper also appears on “Coast 2 Coast,” following the success of “Smack or Die” with Plaboi Carti.

What Are the Fresh Singles?

Lil Baby came out of the box with a hit. After premiering at the Louis Vuitton show, “Dead Fresh” was officially released on July 17. The 2:38 track finds the rapper looking back on his rise from humble beginnings while celebrating all the fly shit that comes with success.

The song features production from Pharrell Williams, marking the first time the two have worked together. It also speaks to Baby's confidence in his ability to make a hit. As he told the New York Times’ Popcast, “I honestly believe I could make any kind of song.”

And “Dead Fresh” has been a hit, reaching No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, an impressive feat in a year when very few rap songs have cracked the Top 40.

Baby followed that up with “Coast 2 Coast,” a collaboration with Bally Baby and Fatt Smaxk. The song arrived alongside a music video featuring the three rappers riding around Atlanta on a school bus that transforms into a party bus.

Who Produced Fresh?

The most notable confirmed producer on Fresh is Pharrell. On “Coast 2 Coast,” the producers are ZachOnTheTrack, Prod By DMO and Mattazik Muzik. Other notable producers include Wheezy ("Burnt Shit" and "All Us"), 30 Roc ("Ain't Goin"), London on da Track ("All My Partnas"), Metro Boomin ("Keep Goin"), and more.

What Has Lil Baby Said About Making Fresh?

Lil Baby gave one of the more revealing interviews of his career during a recent appearance on Popcast.

During the conversation, Baby discussed changing his recording process, including locking in with producers in the studio rather than just clicking through emails full of beats. He revealed that although he already had a relationship with Pharrell, it was his management team that suggested they work together.

Pharrell initially sent Baby two beats, including the one that became “Dead Fresh.” Baby described the collaboration as “an assignment.” He laid down an initial version of the song but didn't finish it until Pharrell kept hounding him about it.

Interestingly, the two weren't actually in the studio together when Baby recorded “Dead Fresh.” But for Fresh, Baby decided to spend more time working directly with producers instead of just selecting beats from emails. Part of that change came from having his own studio, where producers could get comfortable and work with him in person.

“I'm super glad I'm doing it now,” he said.

Baby also addressed the ongoing conversation about whether he's fallen off. He described the criticism as “hate Baby propaganda,” arguing that once a narrative catches on, it can quickly become a trend.

“And then on top of that, I don't got nothing to say, never,” he said. “I don't never say nothing. If you don't say nothing…it's true.”

Lil baby also appeared on Jaylin Brown’s podcast and talked about his change in appriahc. He said that in the past he would just focus on making good songs now he’s asking questions like "What is the message of this album?" and "What do I want to achieve with this album?"

What’s next for Lil Baby?

What do you do after dropping an album? You celebrate.

Lil Baby is throwing his annual Fresh Prince of Atlanta Birthday Celebration on Dec. 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The concert will feature a lineup of special guest performers. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Where Can You Listen to Fresh?

You can stream Fresh on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. If you want a physical copy, you can preorder CDs, vinyl, and merch bundles—including signed editions—through Complex.

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