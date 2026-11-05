Sonic the Hedgehog Crashes the Party in New 'Angry Birds 3' Trailer

Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Sonic the Hedgehog apparently has some free time between saving the world and preparing for his next movie. The Sega mascot makes an unexpected appearance in the latest trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3, joining Chuck for a high-speed run through the woods. The crossover brings two of gaming's biggest franchises together on the big screen, although exactly what Sonic is doing in the Angry Birds universe remains a mystery.

According to IGN, the footage shows Sonic racing alongside Chuck, the fast-moving yellow bird voiced by Josh Gad, as the pair laugh their way through a forest.

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It's a brief appearance, and the trailer doesn't explain how the blue hedgehog ended up hanging out with Red's crew. Jason Sudeikis returns as Red, while John Rice directs the third installment after co-directing The Angry Birds Movie 2 and serving as lead storyboard artist on the original. The film hits theaters December 23, 2026.

A corporate connection underpins the unexpected team-up. Angry Birds 3 is the first installment distributed by Paramount Pictures, which also handles the Sonic the Hedgehog movies in partnership with Sega. Sony released the previous two Angry Birds films.

Sega also acquired Angry Birds developer Rovio in 2023, bringing both video game franchises under the same corporate umbrella.

Sega has been open about its plans to bring its gaming properties into other forms of entertainment. When Sega announced the third Angry Birds movie, President and COO Shuji Utsumi described the project as part of the company's broader expansion strategy.

"Sega has been focusing on its Transmedia strategy to advance the value of its intellectual properties across games and diverse media landscapes," he said.

Utsumi added that the movie presented an opportunity to introduce the Angry Birds brand to audiences worldwide.

The crossover also isn't entirely new territory for these characters. Sonic previously appeared in the mobile game Angry Birds Epic, while Angry Birds characters were featured in Sonic Dash during a 2015 promotional collaboration.

Meanwhile, Sonic's own Hollywood career has become a major business for Paramount. The first three films have earned more than $1 billion worldwide, and Sonic the Hedgehog 4 arrives March 19, 2027, with Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves and Kristen Bell among its cast.

Paramount has also scheduled another untitled Sonic movie event for December 2028.

Sonic's growing presence extends beyond theaters, too. Sega launched an official Sonic the Hedgehog Discord in October, attracting more than 60,000 members within its first day and nearly 100,000 shortly afterward.

The overwhelming response created moderation problems, including accidental bans that staff acknowledged they were working to resolve.

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