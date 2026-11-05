Joseline Hernandez Teases ‘Joseline's Cabaret' Season 7 After Zeus Network Truce

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Joseline Hernandez and Zeus Network may not be finished with each other after all.

During an appearance on the We in Miami podcast, the reality star revealed that she has repaired her relationship with the streamer—and strongly suggested that Joseline’s Cabaret could return for a seventh season.

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“The whole world wants to see us fight,” Hernandez said when asked whether she and Zeus were back on good terms.

But despite the public tension between them, she said their shared history has proven difficult to walk away from. “It’s something always there to keep us together,” she explained. “We made history together. We got six seasons of Joseline’s Cabaret. We were there when Zeus Network first came out, and people loved the cabaret.”

That history has not always been peaceful. Hernandez previously accused Zeus founder and CEO Lemuel Plummer of reducing her contract payments, interfering with her finances and engaging in misconduct behind the scenes.

The fallout raised questions about whether the relationship that helped build both Hernandez’s post-Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta career and Zeus’ early identity had reached its breaking point.

Hernandez subsequently expanded beyond the streamer, launching the family series The Grandma Is the Baby through her own subscription platform, WAYH TV.

Now, Hernandez says the separation was a detour—not a divorce. “Let’s be real, the cabaret is a great show,” she said. “And we did six seasons of it. So I think that it’s safe to say we might be doing a Season 7.”

She stopped short of announcing a signed deal or production date, but the prospect became even more concrete when she revealed that Zeus representatives attended the podcast taping.

She also said Plummer and producer Jason Tolbert called her on FaceTime to wish her and DJ Balistic Beats well following the arrival of their new baby.

“I feel like when you work with a company for so many years, and then you guys kind of start almost separating a little bit, it can seem like it’s what it’s not,” Hernandez said. “But I love them.”

She added that the Zeus boss also attended with his wife and child, calling the surprise appearance “really good.” Hernandez then made her long-term outlook clear: “I think we’re going to be family for a long time.”

The apparent Zeus reunion arrives as Hernandez continues creating options for herself beyond the network. Along with WAYH TV, she has openly campaigned for a place on The Real Housewives of Miami.

Carlos King recently pitched her to Andy Cohen, who said Hernandez would be the first person called for a casting tape if Bravo greenlights another season.

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