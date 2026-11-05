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College Basketball National Title Odds: Duke and Florida Are the Favorites
By Matt Burke,5 days ago
The 2026-27 college hoops season has arrived, and Fanatics Sportsbook has a full menu of betting options available. The most popular NCAA basketball futures market this time of year is National Championship odds.
Duke is the favorite to win it all for the first time since 2015. Two of the more recent National title programs are back with elite squads, as Todd Golden’s Florida Gators are +600 to win it all, and Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies are +1200 to win it all.
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Below, we’ll dish out the National Title odds for the first 50 teams on the board, and take a closer look at some of the more interesting programs.
- Duke: +500
- Florida: +600
- UConn: +1200
- Illinois: +1200
- Michigan State: +1400
- Texas: +1500
- Arizona: +2000
- Arkansas: +2200
- Louisville: +2200
- Kansas: +2500
- Tennessee: +2500
- Texas Tech: +2500
- Houston: +2800
- Virginia: +2800
- Gonzaga: +3000
- Kentucky: +3000
- Michigan: +3000
- St. John’s: +3000
- Iowa State: +4000
- LSU: +4000
- Miami: +4000
- North Carolina: +4500
- Alabama: +5000
- Missouri: +5000
- UCLA: +5000
- USC: +5000
- Iowa: +6000Purdue: +6000
- Vanderbilt: +6000
- BYU: +6500
- Indiana: +6500
- Nebraska: +8000
- Texas A&M: +8000
- Villanova: +8000
- Auburn: +10000
- Baylor: +10000
- Maryland: +10000
- Providence: +10000
- Cincinnati: +12000
- Ohio State: +12000
- Oklahoma: +12000
- Wisconsin: +12000
- TCU: +13000
- Arizona State: +15000
- Florida State: +15000
- Marquette: +15000
- Stanford: +15000
- Clemson: +16000
- Creighton: +20000
- Georgia: +20000
- NC State: +20000
- SMU: +20000
- Saint Louis: +20000
- Syracuse: +20000
- West Virginia: +20000
- Xavier: +20000
- Cal: +25000
- Oklahoma State: +25000
- Ole Miss: +25000
- Oregon: +25000
Duke: +500
Duke was the No. 1 overall seed in this past season’s NCAA tournament but came up short when UConn’s Braylon Mullins hit his stunning, game-winning logo 3 with 0.4 seconds left in the Elite Eight.
While the Blue Devils lost Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans to the NBA, they bring back much of the core of last season’s talented team. They will also add projected 2027 NBA lottery pick Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, a 6-11 freshman.
UConn: +1200
Head coach Dan Hurley led the Huskies to back-to-back titles in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and he nearly added another this past March as UConn made it all the way to the National Title game before losing to Michigan. The aforementioned Mullins is back, as are guard Silas Demary Jr. and forward Jayden Ross. UConn swiped 6-foot-8 forward Nikolas Khamenia from Duke in the transfer portal, and also nabbed 6-foot-10 center Na’jai Hines from Seton Hall in the portal.
St. John’s: +3000
Rick Pitino still has the magic touch at 74-years of age. The two-time National Title winner has resurrected the St. John’s program to the point where they’re now expected to be a national power year-in and year-out.
This year’s Johnnies team will miss center Zuby Ejiofor for sure, but - overall - the roster is expected to be Pitino’s deepest team since he took over the program in 2023.
North Carolina: +4500
The Tar Heels begin a new chapter in their illustrious history as former NBA championship coach Michael Malone takes over as head coach. UNC is not ranked nationally as the season begins, but it could prove to be a sleeper in the ACC. Malone will have a strong backcourt to work with as Utah transfer Terrence Brown, Virginia Tech transfer Neo Avdalas, and NC State transfer Matt Able are now on the roster.
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