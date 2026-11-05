College Basketball National Title Odds: Duke and Florida Are the Favorites

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2026-27 college hoops season has arrived, and Fanatics Sportsbook has a full menu of betting options available. The most popular NCAA basketball futures market this time of year is National Championship odds.

Duke is the favorite to win it all for the first time since 2015. Two of the more recent National title programs are back with elite squads, as Todd Golden’s Florida Gators are +600 to win it all, and Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies are +1200 to win it all.

COMPLEX SHOP: Shop the brands you love, anytime and anywhere. Uncover what's next. Buy. Collect. Obsess.

Below, we’ll dish out the National Title odds for the first 50 teams on the board, and take a closer look at some of the more interesting programs.

Duke: +500

Florida: +600

UConn: +1200

Illinois: +1200

Michigan State: +1400

Texas: +1500

Arizona: +2000

Arkansas: +2200

Louisville: +2200

Kansas: +2500

Tennessee: +2500

Texas Tech: +2500

Houston: +2800

Virginia: +2800

Gonzaga: +3000

Kentucky: +3000

Michigan: +3000

St. John’s: +3000

Iowa State: +4000

LSU: +4000

Miami: +4000

North Carolina: +4500

Alabama: +5000

Missouri: +5000

UCLA: +5000

USC: +5000

Iowa: +6000Purdue: +6000

Vanderbilt: +6000

BYU: +6500

Indiana: +6500

Nebraska: +8000

Texas A&M: +8000

Villanova: +8000

Auburn: +10000

Baylor: +10000

Maryland: +10000

Providence: +10000

Cincinnati: +12000

Ohio State: +12000

Oklahoma: +12000

Wisconsin: +12000

TCU: +13000

Arizona State: +15000

Florida State: +15000

Marquette: +15000

Stanford: +15000

Clemson: +16000

Creighton: +20000

Georgia: +20000

NC State: +20000

SMU: +20000

Saint Louis: +20000

Syracuse: +20000

West Virginia: +20000

Xavier: +20000

Cal: +25000

Oklahoma State: +25000

Ole Miss: +25000

Oregon: +25000

Duke: +500

Duke was the No. 1 overall seed in this past season’s NCAA tournament but came up short when UConn’s Braylon Mullins hit his stunning, game-winning logo 3 with 0.4 seconds left in the Elite Eight.

While the Blue Devils lost Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans to the NBA, they bring back much of the core of last season’s talented team. They will also add projected 2027 NBA lottery pick Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje, a 6-11 freshman.

UConn: +1200

Head coach Dan Hurley led the Huskies to back-to-back titles in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and he nearly added another this past March as UConn made it all the way to the National Title game before losing to Michigan. The aforementioned Mullins is back, as are guard Silas Demary Jr. and forward Jayden Ross. UConn swiped 6-foot-8 forward Nikolas Khamenia from Duke in the transfer portal, and also nabbed 6-foot-10 center Na’jai Hines from Seton Hall in the portal.

St. John’s: +3000

Rick Pitino still has the magic touch at 74-years of age. The two-time National Title winner has resurrected the St. John’s program to the point where they’re now expected to be a national power year-in and year-out.

This year’s Johnnies team will miss center Zuby Ejiofor for sure, but - overall - the roster is expected to be Pitino’s deepest team since he took over the program in 2023.

North Carolina: +4500

The Tar Heels begin a new chapter in their illustrious history as former NBA championship coach Michael Malone takes over as head coach. UNC is not ranked nationally as the season begins, but it could prove to be a sleeper in the ACC. Malone will have a strong backcourt to work with as Utah transfer Terrence Brown, Virginia Tech transfer Neo Avdalas, and NC State transfer Matt Able are now on the roster.

Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.

Making Culture Pop. Find the latest entertainment news and the best in music, pop culture, sneakers, style and original shows.

Related News