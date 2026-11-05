Kendall Jenner Gets a Kiss on the Lips from Sister Kylie on Her Birthday

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Kendall Jenner got a birthday peck from sister Kylie Jenner while celebrating Kendall's 31st birthday.

The moment between the sisters was captured in a video filmed during a nighttime gathering. Kendall can be heard asking her younger sister to "kiss me," prompting Kylie, 29, to lean in and give her a quick peck on the lips.

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The two immediately burst into laughter following the brief exchange.

It was their older sister Khloé Kardashian who posted the footage to her Instagram on Wednesday (Nov. 4), one day after Kendall's birthday. By Thursday (Nov. 5), the video had begun circulating on TMZ and other outlets.

In Khloé’s lengthy birthday post, she called it “a privilege” to witness Kendall “become the extraordinary woman you are today.”

“Kenny, one of the greatest gifts of my life has been getting to know you through all your different chapters. From the little girl I wanted to protect, to the woman I now find myself learning so much from. You have always moved through this world in your own way, on your own terms, and there is something so beautiful about the life you’ve created simply by following your heart,” read part of her post.

Kylie also celebrated Kendall's birthday with a carousel of old photographs featuring the two of them together. Alongside the collection of memories, Kylie shared a personal message that read, "I am who I am because of who you've been to me," and referred to Kendall as her "forever sister."

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