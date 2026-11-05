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The NBA’s youth movement is in full swing—just as the aging stars who’ve carried the league for over two decades are close to, um, aging out.

LeBron James, 41, Steph Curry 38, and Kevin Durant, also 38 years, are still among the 50 best players in the NBA. But they are no longer 82-game alphas.

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In his new role in Philly, Bron is akin to a veteran Swiss Army Knife, content to be a fourth option behind Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown on some nights. Curry’s Warriors would be a non-factor if not for their prized 24-year-old rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. And KD is sharing shots and ceding the floor to the Rockets’ young stars; through nine games Durant is averaging a career-low 12.4 field goals per game.

The reason? The present day NBA is a young man’s game. Ninety-four feet of pace and space, transition basketball, defensive pressure, and crashing the boards takes a toll on the tired legs of older players. Games are faster and the best teams are no longer reliant on 30-plus star players. In fact, more than half the league (54.6 percent) is under the age of 25.

But who is the best of the new guard? From Victor Wembanyama to Cooper Flagg to Yaxel, these are the 25 Best NBA Players Under 25.

*All stats as of November 3, 2026*

25.

Jared McCain

Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 22

Turns 25 On. . . : February 20, 2029

Career Stats: 10.1 PPG 2.2 REB 1.7 AST 42%/37%/86%

Early in his rookie season, McCain appeared to be the steal of the 2025 NBA Draft. Through 23 games, the Duke standout, drafted 16th overall, averaged over 15 points per game and was named NBA Rookie of the Month for October/November. But a torn meniscus shelved him for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. For some reason, he fell out of favor with the 76ers braintrust upon his return and he was salary dumped to Oklahoma City at the 2026 trade deadline for three future second round picks and what would become the 22nd overall pick in 2026, LaBaron Philon Jr. Now a fixture next to SGA in OKC’s backcourt, McCain is one of the best young knock-down shooters in the NBA.—Thomas Golianopoulos

24.

Matas Buzelis

Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images

Team: Chicago Bulls

Age: 22

Turns 25 On. . . : October 13, 2029

Career Stats: 12.4 PPG 4.3 REB 1.9 AST 45%/35%/79%

Buzelis is a tremendous ball-handler for a player standing 6-foot-9, and he can finish around the rim. He also exhibits great defensive instincts and is arguably the Bulls’ most versatile player. Buzelis’ numbers pretty much doubled from his rookie season of 2024-25 to his second season of 2025-26. He scored 8.6 points per game, had 3.5 rebounds per game, and 1.0 assists per game in 2024-25. Those numbers jumped to 16.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 2.1 APG in 2025-26. The Chicago native has drawn comparisons to Franz Wagner.—Matt Burke

23.

Donovan Clingan

Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images

Team: Portland Trailblazers

Age: 22

Turns 25 On. . . : February 23, 2029

Career Stats: 9.5 PPG 9.9 REB 1.7 AST 52%/33%/64%

Portland opponents think twice these days about going hard at the basket as the massive Clingan awaits. At 7-foot-2, 280 pounds, Clingan is always a threat to send your shot into the fifth row with a block. A two-time NCAA National Champion at UConn, Clingan saw his number jump from Year 1 to Year 2 in the NBA. In his rookie season of 2024-25, Clingan averaged 6.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. In his second NBA season of 2025-26, Clingan’s numbers spiked to 12.1 ppg and 11.6 rpg. His numbers have remained steady early in his third pro campaign as he consistently records double-doubles.—MB

22.

Darius Acuff Jr.

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Team: Sacramento Kings

Age: 19

Turns 25 On. . . : November 16, 2031

Career Stats: 26.1 PPG 3.9 REB 6.3 AST 40%/31%/84%

Though early in his NBA career, Acuff is posting startling numbers as the lead guard for the Sacramento Kings. He’s also averaging a league-high 23.6 shots per game and is top ten in usage rate. This was predicted from the moment the hapless Kings landed the former Arkansas star. A physical 6-foot 2 point guard with a crafty handle and the ability to finish at the rim, Acuff is already a prolific scorer. But he’ll have to clean up the turnovers and settle down defensively to prove he’s more than just a good-stats-bad-team-guy. —TG

21.

Ajay Mitchell

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 24

Turns 25 On. . . : June 25, 2027

Career Stats: 11.3 PPG 2.8 REB 2.9 AST 48%/34%/87%

Last season’s Western Conference Finals between the OKC Thunder and LA Lakers was Mitchell’s big breakout moment. The former second-round pick of the Knicks (38th overall in 2024) averaged 22.5 points per game on .563 shooting in the Thunder’s sweep of the Lakers. Though a calf strain knocked him out of the Western Conference Finals, Mitchell proved he could thrive in pressure moments. A crafty lefty, Mitchell is versatile enough to play off the ball or be a secondary ballhandler after SGA. Will get a long look this season with OKC battling a series of injuries.—TG

20.

Josh Giddey

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Team: Chicago Bulls

Age: 24

Turns 25 On. . . : October 10, 2027

Career Stats: 14.4 PPG 7.6 REB 6.6 AST 46%/33%/76%

It’s hard to believe Giddey is still under 25-years-old considering he was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Australian sensation was a stat stuffer from Day 1 in the Association as he holds the distinction of being the youngest player in the history of the NBA to record a triple-double. In February 2022, Giddey joined Oscar Robertson as the only rookies in league history to record three straight triple-doubles. Giddey was traded from the Thunder to the Bulls in June of 2024. Last season with Chicago, Giddey averaged career highs of 17 points per game, 9.1 assists per game, and 8.3 rebounds per game.—MB

19.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Team: Golden State Warriors

Age: 24

Turns 25 On. . . : September 30, 2027

Career Stats: 21.5 PPG 7 REB 3.9 AST 50%/40%/76.9%

Lendeborg, the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, doesn’t play like a rookie. A 6-foot 9 forward from the University of Michigan, Lendeborg can initiate offense from the high post and is a slick passer for his size. He can also stretch the floor with his jumper and read defenses. Of course, at 24 years old, he’s much older than the average rookie, which is one reason he didn’t go higher in the draft. Through eight games, he’s the Warriors’ clear second-best player behind Steph Curry.—TG

18.

Keyonte George

Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Team: Utah Jazz

Age: 22

Turns 25 On. . . : November 8, 2028

Career Stats: 17.3 PPG 3.4 REB 5.3 AST 41%/34%/85%

George had some major question marks surrounding him during his first two seasons in the NBA during which the former Baylor star shot just 39.1 percent from the floor. He shot just 33.4 percent from 3-point range in 2023-24, and then 34.3 percent from long in 2024-25. This past season proved to be George’s breakout season, though, as he became Utah’s floor general and posted career highs in points (23.6), assists (6.1), field goal percentage (45.6), and 3-point percentage (37.1). He would likely have won the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2025-26 had it not been for the league’s games played threshold (65 games) to win a postseason award. Injury limited George to 54 games last season.—MB

17.

Ausar Thompson

Photo by David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

Team: Detroit Pistons

Age: 23

Turns 25 On. . . : January 30, 2028

Career Stats: 9.6 PPG 5.8 REB 2.5 AST 51%/20%/60%

Ausar Thompson can’t score like his older twin brother (Amen was born one minute earlier) but he is already one of the best defensive players in the NBA. Thompson led the NBA in steals last season, was named First Team All-Defense, and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Though his offense is still a work in progress, Thompson, a hyper-athletic 6-foot 7, can get out on the break and finish. But it’s his defense that’s the thing. Thompson is one of, if not the best perimeter defenders in the league and can guard 1-through-4 on the floor.—TG

16.

VJ Edgecombe

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Team: Philadelphia 76ers

Age: 21

Turns 25 On. . . : July 30, 2030

Career Stats: 15.7 PPG 5.8 REB 4.1 AST 43%/35%/80%

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for VJ Edgecombe, who was picked No. 3 overall by the 76ers in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was in the running for rookie of the year last season, as he averaged 16.0 points and 4.2 assists per game. Edgecombe then helped power the 76ers past the heavily favored Celtics in the first round of the 2026 playoffs, scoring 30 points in a Game 2 win in Boston, and 23 points in a Game 7 win in Boston. Edgecombe now finds himself as the young’n on Philly’s superteam that now includes LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. While his individual statistics are naturally down from last year due to there being more elite chefs in the 76ers’ kitchen, Edgecombe is thriving in his role of the team’s youthful sparkplug.—MB

15.

Caleb Wilson

Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Team: Chicago Bulls

Age: 20

Turns 25 On. . . : July 18, 2031

Career Stats: 21.6 PPG 6.7 REB 2.7 AST 43%/32%/69%

Caleb Wilson is unlikely to lead the Chicago Bulls to a deep playoff run in his rookie season, but he’s going to show up on plenty of social media highlight reels over the course of the next five months. The ultra-athletic forward is having a great impact on both ends of the floor early in his NBA career. Through his first seven games, he led the Bulls in points per game at 21.2. He was also averaging 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. Wilson and Allen Iverson are the only players in NBA history to score 150-plus points, make 15-plus 3-pointers, and record 10-plus steals in their first seven games.—MB

14.

AJ Dybantsa

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Team: Washington Wizards

Age: 19

Turns 25 On. . . : January 29, 2032

Career Stats: 19 PPG 4.7 REB 1.7 AST 50%/27%/93%

Dybantsa is giving Wizards fans hope for the first time in a long time. The No. 1 overall pick began the season on the sidelines with an injured ankle, but he made an immediate impact upon his NBA debut. Dybantsa led the Wizards in scoring on his first official night in the league, finishing with 19 points against the Cavaliers on October 28, 2026 The former BYU star has a prototypical NBA build at 6-foot-9, 217 pounds. Dybantsa has often drawn comparisons to current 76ers wing Jaylen Brown and Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.—MB

13.

Kon Knueppel

Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Age: 21

Turns 25 On. . . : August 3, 2030

Career Stats: 18.5 PPG 5.3 REB 3.4 AST 47%/42%/86%

With LaMelo Ball gone, Kon Knueppel will need to develop into more of a volume scorer as either the No. 1 or No. 2 option in Charlotte. The good news is that he should be ready for it. Last year, he broke the NBA’s rookie record for most threes in a season. He was also the only eligible rookie to ever score more than 18 points per game on over 60 true shooting percentage. —PAB

12.

Cameron Boozer

Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Team: Memphis Grizzlies

Age: 19

Turns 25 On. . . : July 18, 2032

Career Stats: 17.7 PPG 10.3 REB 5.6 AST 38%/37%/94%

The son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is the frontrunner for 2026-27 NBA Rookie of the Year thanks to his deft combination of skills and smarts.. Boozer’s superpower is his high basketball IQ. At just 19, he’s already initiating the Grizzlies offense and is a triple-double threat each time he takes the court. His rebounding, post-up game, and outside jumper are also strengths despite a shooting slump to begin the season. A winning player, Boozer has made the Grizzlies the surprise team of the early NBA season.—TG

11.

Paolo Banchero

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Team: Orlando Magic

Age: 23

Turns 25 On. . . : November 12, 2027

Career Stats: 22.4 PPG 7.4 REB 4.8 AST 45%/31%/74%

The 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year made a statement in the 2026 NBA Playoffs as his 8-seeded Magic had the 1-seeded Pistons on the ropes. Banchero averaged 26.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in the 7-game series, which was eventually won by Detroit. The 23-year-old scored a career-high 45 points in Game 5 of the series against the Pistons. Banchero also tallied three triple-doubles during the 2025-26 regular season. —MB

10.

Brandon Miller

Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Team: Charlotte Hornets

Age: 23

Turns 25 On. . . : November 22, 2027

Career Stats: 19.2 PPG 4.6 REB 2.9 AST 42%/36%/86%

Brandon Miller is reportedly in talks to sign a contract worth more than $200 million, and he’s got the length and shot-making skill to make it a worthwhile contract. The Hornets have the pieces, but he needs to up his scoring efficiency to at least above league average to ensure they make good on their potential—and that his contract doesn’t become an eye sore.—Peter A. Berry

9.

Chet Holmgren

Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

Team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Age: 24

Turns 25 On. . . : May 1, 2027

Career Stats: 16.4 PPG 8.3 REB 2.1 AST 53%/36%/78%

Despite a forgettable exit to last postseason, 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren is still one of the association’s premier rim protectors. He averaged a career-low 1.9 blocks per game in 2025-26, but simultaneously, his 55.7 FG% was his best over three years in the NBA. From there, Holmgren has not played in more than 70 regular season games since his rookie campaign in 2023-24. (He sat out the 2022-23 season with foot issues.) He’ll need to be both more present and dominant if SGA & the Thunder are to make another championship run. Life comes at ya fast in the league. —GS

8.

Dylan Harper

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Age: 20

Turns 25 On. . . : March 2, 2031

Career Stats: 12.4 PPG 3.6 REB 4 AST 50%/34%/77%

Harper’s development over his rookie season triggered a good problem for the Spurs: How to divide playing time between Harper, De’Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle when the three of them can’t and should not simultaneously be on the court? Don’t expect Harper, a three-level scorer who was the Spurs most dependable offensive threat in the Finals, to be content with coming off the bench again. When asked about his role for 2026-27, he told GQ, “What’s the political answer here?” he said. “I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do, man. If that’s come off the bench. . . That’s crazy. F**k no. I ain’t coming off no bench.” —TG

7.

Amen Thompson

Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Team: Houston Rockets

Age: 23

Turns 25 On. . . : January 30, 2028

Career Stats: 14.4. PPG 7.5 REB 4 AST 54%/22%/73%

Fourth-year pro Amen Thompson is one of the most intriguing guards in the Western Conference. At the age of 23, he displays an incredibly dynamic skill set. His athleticism and frame (6-foot-7) allows him to defend positions 1-4 on the floor. Additionally, Thompson’s speed and explosiveness at the rim is something to marvel at, however, his lack of an outside shot is a glaring weakness. Which way does he trend next? The Rockets’ fate likely depends on it. —Gabriel Santiago

6.

Stephon Castle

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Age: 22

Turns 25 On. . . : November 1, 2029

Career Stats: 15.6 PPG 4.5 REB 5.6 AST 44%/30%/73%

The 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year took another leap forward last season, improving in every statistical category while playing All-NBA caliber defense. Castle then saved his best for the postseason as he was a key factor in the young Spurs run to their first NBA Finals since 2014. But the five-game series loss to the Knicks—in which Castle shot 37.7% from the field and was regularly torched by Jalen Brunson on the other end of the floor—led to some uncomfortable questions for the Spurs: Is Castle a primary ball-handler on a championship team? Can he play alongside De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper? Will his 3-point shooting improve? For now, it appears the Spurs are willing to be patient with the 21-year-old from UConn. —TG

5.

Alperen Şengün

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Team: Houston Rockets

Age: 24

Turns 25 On. . . : July 25, 2027

Career Stats: 17 PPG 8.6 REB 4.5 AST 51%/28%/69%

Last year, Alperen Şengün was one of only four players to average at least 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. The others were Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Jalen Johnson. Despite taking an L to LeBron James and the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs last year, his stats held up pretty well. At this point, the only thing truly holding Şengün back from All-NBA status is his middling efficiency. —PAB

4.

Jalen Duren

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Team: Detroit Pistons

Age: 22

Turns 25 On. . . : November 18, 2028

Career Stats: 13.5 PPG 10.5 REB 2.1 AST 65%/0%/71%

Let’s just start with the obvious: if the playoffs are the ultimate lie detector test, Jalen Duren failed it. After putting up about 20 ppg on elite efficiency during the regular season, he averaged less than 11 points and 9 rebounds per game in the postseason. It looks like that was enough to cause the Pistons to balk at offering him a full max. But not enough that he’d be less anything than the still-massive $200 million he’ll receive.—PAB

3.

Jalen Johnson

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Team: Atlanta Hawks

Age: 24

Turns 25 On. . . : December 18, 2026

Career Stats: 14.3 PPG 7.4 REB 4.2 AST 49%/33%/75%

Last year, Jalen Johnson had one of the more efficient superstar ascensions in recent NBA history. After putting up triple double adjacent numbers during the regular season, he managed to prove he was official in the playoffs too. His numbers dropped a little bit, but he was a big factor in producing one of the most impressive feats of the spring: handing the New York Knicks two of their only three losses of the 2026 postseason. —PAB

2.

Cooper Flagg

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Team: Dallas Mavericks

Age: 19

Turns 25 On. . . : December 21, 2031

Career Stats: 21.4 PPG 6.6 REB 4.7 AST 47%/28%/83

Mavericks fans will never get over the stunning trade of Luka Doncic to the Lakers, but Cooper Flagg is certainly easing the pain in Dallas. Flagg has a very real chance to win NBA MVP one day—perhaps multiple MVPs, and perhaps as soon as this season. Last season, Flagg became the first rookie to lead his team in total points, rebounds, assists and steals since a guy named Michael Jordan accomplished the feat in 1984-85. —MB

1.

Victor Wembanyama

Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Team: San Antonio Spurs

Age: 22

Turns 25 On. . . : January 4, 2029

Career Stats: 23.5 PPG 11 REB 3.5 AST 48%/33%/81%

The NBA has never seen anyone quite like Victor Wembanyama. Yes, there have been giants in the league before—but none of the players that checked-in around 7-and-a-half feet prior could jack 3s, block shots, and move with the fluidity of Wemby. The Spurs’ superstar set a single-game playoff blocks record in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves this past spring as he recorded 12. “The Alien” is poised to have the Spurs as NBA title contenders for the rest of this decade and well into the 2030s. But certain million-dollar questions persist: Will he lean into his postseason heel turn? More importantly, can he shake off the disappointment of his NBA Finals crashout? Wemby and the Spurs held double-digit leads in Games 1, 2, 4, and 5 (all Spurs losses) and blew a 29-point third-quarter advantage in Game 4. —MB



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