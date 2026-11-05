The Best Gifts for Sneakerheads You Can Buy on Complex

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With holiday shopping approaching, the sneakerhead in your life presents its own challenge, since the person who lives for footwear usually already owns the pairs they want. So this guide goes wider than the shoe itself, covering both fresh silhouettes and the books and culture pieces any real collector will appreciate. On the footwear side there are Y2K-inspired runners like the Off-White Be Right Back and ASICS Gel-NYC 2.0, the Nike Air Max 95 “Big Bubble,” and a fall-ready Vans LX Authentic. For the collector who has every pair, there are coffee-table staples, including Taschen’s deep dive into Virgil Abloh’s “The Ten” and its adidas footwear archive, plus Sneaker Freaker’s World’s Greatest Sneaker Collectors. With prices from $30 to $650, here are the best gifts for the sneakerhead in your life, available on Complex.

Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Off White/Blue

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Price: $200

How To Buy: Shop Nike → on Complex

The Air Max 95 first arrived in 1995 as a running shoe, and this Big Bubble version brings that silhouette back with a gradient design. Wavy panels of white and blue genuine leather layer over airy mesh, with white lace loops, a blue Swoosh on the collar, and the classic split-tongue branding. The blue tint carries down to the Air units, which provide Max Air cushioning in the forefoot and heel.

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TASCHEN Icons

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Price: $80

How To Buy: Shop → on Complex

The Ten was Virgil Abloh's collaborative project with Nike, a lineup of ten sneaker silhouettes that ran from the Air Jordan 1 all the way to the Air Presto. The shoes were split across two themes, "REVEALING" and "GHOSTING," and TASCHEN has given the whole project its own book. Icons works through each of the ten silhouettes in turn and explores the design process behind the collaboration.

Saucony ProGrid Paramount "Sweater Weather"

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Price: $185

How To Buy: Shop Saucony → on Complex

Saucony's ProGrid Paramount first released in 2007 as a technical running shoe, and it comes back now carrying that Y2K running DNA with a cleaner profile. The streamlined shape puts its open-air mesh and internal fabric cage front and center. The "Sweater Weather" edition, part of Saucony's Fall 26 October Delivery, adds a bold, 1990s-inspired knit pattern in a brown colorway, bringing retro texture to the runner.

The Adidas Archive: The Footwear Collection. 40th Ed.

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Price: $30

How To Buy: Shop Taschen → on Complex

TASCHEN's The Adidas Archive tells a sneaker history shoe by shoe, with nearly 200 pairs from the brand's catalog laid out across its pages. This 40th Ed. of The Footwear Collection digs into the stories behind Adidas' groundbreaking designs and the epic moments those shoes were part of. The book's own description calls it "the bible...but for sneaker fans. Specifically, for Adidas wearers."

Off-White Be Right Back Sneaker Grey/Blue

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Price: $650

How To Buy: Shop Off-White → on Complex

Off-White's Be Right Back sneaker is inspired by the technical running shoes of the Y2K era. That influence shows in the upper, where a breathable mesh base is layered with synthetic overlays and bold arrow motifs run across the panels alongside intricate signature detailing. Underneath, a chunky foam sole sits on a rubber outsole with heavy tread. This version of the Be Right Back comes in a grey and blue colorway.

Sneaker Freaker. World's Greatest Sneaker Collectors (English)

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Price: $60

How To Buy: Shop Taschen → on Complex

The collectors in Sneaker Freaker's World's Greatest Sneaker Collectors share one pursuit: the endless hunt for a "Holy Grail" shoe they don't yet own. This new anthology from TASCHEN dives into the stock of prominent sneaker devotees, with pairs running from vintage classics to game-worn Jordans. Alongside the collections, the book also folds in pro tips on photographing a collection, storing it, and avoiding counterfeits.

HOKA Project Transport "Tan"

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Price: $160

How To Buy: Shop Hoka → on Complex

HOKA's Project Transport is a modified version of the brand's original Transport silhouette, done here in tan. The rework wraps the shoe in a sleek shrouded ripstop upper finished with textured synthetic overlays. A Vibram® outsole provides traction across a variety of surfaces.

Vans LX Authentic 44 Stars - Black

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Price: $90

How To Buy: Shop Vans → on Complex

The Authentic is Vans' classic low-profile silhouette, and this special edition LX version covers its black canvas upper in an all-over print of stars. The stars are printed with a faded effect, which helps them pop against the black base of the shoe. Underneath, the Authentic keeps its familiar foundation, with Vans' signature vulcanized sole and the classic waffle grip the brand is known for.

ASICS GEL-NYC 2.0 Ivory

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Price: $150

How To Buy: Shop ASICS → on Complex

The GEL-NYC 2.0 is the follow-up to ASICS' original GEL-NYC, and it draws inspiration from both heritage and modern performance running styles. Its midsole combines three pieces of tech: TRUSSTIC support units, GEL technology inserts, and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning. Together, those elements give the 2.0 a lighter and more comfortable feel than the first version of the shoe. This pair comes in an ivory colorway.

Related Products

TASCHEN Sneaker Freaker. World's Greatest Sneaker Collectors (English) $60 BUY NOW TASCHEN Sneaker Freaker. The Ultimate Sneaker Book. 40th Ed. $30 BUY NOW COMPLEX Owned OFF-WHITE Be Right Back Sneakers - Haute Red/Black $650 BUY NOW TASCHEN Icons $80 BUY NOW

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