Adult Video Star Jadynn Stone Calls Out Gibby the Clown for Refusing to Provide ID for Shoot

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Adult performer and director Gibby the Clown has come under scrutiny after Jadynn Stone called him out for failing to provide paperwork to prove his identity after they filmed a pornographic scene together.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Jadynn shared multiple screenshots of her text messages with Gibby, asking him to sign documents and agreements verifying his identity and confirming that everything in their scene was consensual. He later texted her back, saying that he was going to “hold off on moving forward” with providing the forms of verification she requested, despite it being standard practice in the pornography industry. He said he was still willing to move forward with the publication of the content, but dodged the idea of actually signing any identification verification.

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“I’m not gonna respect your requests if you can’t even fill out paperwork,” she wrote in response. “I’m good off this, huge waste of my time. I offered you a solution that kept ur identity private to you, you’re hella selfish, and I’m glad I learned that before I spent any more time working with you.”

In the caption for the post, Jadynn added, “Not being willing to fill out any type of paperwork, not being will to verify your identity, AND not disclosing that you will NOT do paperwork or share IDS until AFTER shooting is ridiculous and absurd.”

Gibby the Clown is an anonymous adult performer who has built a big following on social media, including 1.5 million followers on X and a popular OnlyFans account. Due to his anonymity, the account has also previously faced accusations that, in reality, there are multiple performers taking on the role of ‘Gibby the Clown.’ In a post responding to the criticism, he insisted that he needs to maintain anonymity to protect his brand.

“I wanted people to know Gibby, recognize Gibby, enjoy the collaborations, and appreciate the entertainment without needing to know my legal name, my personal life, or what I look like outside of the character,” he wrote. “I work in an industry where personal privacy is important. I understand the realities that many adult creators and sex workers face outside of their professional lives. Judgment, stigma, unwanted attention, and sometimes concerns for their personal safety. I never wanted my work to take away my ability to live my everyday life privately.”

Gibby said that he understands that “identity verification is a legitimate and necessary part of this industry,” but insisted that he should have “the right to be selective” about how his personal information is collected. “This was never about being better than anyone, hiding from accountability, or looking down on anyone in this industry,” he wrote. “I don’t want people to know who is behind the clown. I want them to enjoy what the clown creates.”

The post has been met with criticism from some, including multiple adult content creators cautioning others not to work with whoever is behind the brand.

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