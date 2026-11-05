'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Martell Holt Posts Moniece Slaughter DMs - And It Backfires

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Martell Holt posted his private messages with Moniece Slaughter to prove she misrepresented their exchange. Instead, the Love & Marriage: Huntsville star confirmed the allegation that started the entire mess: He initiated contact with Slaughter while still legally married to, but separated from, Melody Shari—and continued the conversation after Slaughter pointedly reminded him that he had a wife.

The screenshots do correct Slaughter on one detail. She initially claimed Holt entered her DMs in 2017 and that she “didn’t even respond.” The newly released exchange shows that the conversation actually occurred on Sept. 13, 2020, and that Slaughter replied several times.

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Holt opened by referencing the car accident that had recently sent Slaughter to the hospital. “Hey! Glad you’re ok from the accident,” he wrote. “Are you from Huntsville?” Slaughter explained that her family lived there, her father sang with Take 6, and she had traveled to Alabama to say goodbye to her paternal grandfather.

As a point of reference, Slaughter’s stepfather, Dave Thomas, is a member of the a cappella group Take 6, which was founded by Claude McKnight, the older brother of R&B singer Brian McKnight. Her biological father, Michael Lloyd Slaughter, has been estranged from her since she came out as bisexual on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Holt offered his condolences before explaining that he had seen the accident covered by The Shade Room. “I saw Huntsville and was like I don’t know her,” he wrote. “I was born and raised in Huntsville.”

When Slaughter described her family’s connections to the city, Holt wondered whether they might know each other “from back in the day.”

That’s when Slaughter drew a clear boundary. “If you don’t know my daddy (Take 6) and if you don’t know my cousin Brian (Dewitt) then you don’t know me,” she wrote. “But he knows you and your wife. Be well.”

Commenters quickly zeroed in on that line. Many argued that Holt never should have privately contacted Slaughter while married in the first place. Others read her reference to Melody—and the abrupt “Be well”—as evidence that Slaughter understood the potential game and was deliberately preventing the conversation from becoming too friendly.

Holt still did not end the exchange. “Cool…well, stay safe and hire a damn driver because y’all women cannot drive,” he replied.

Slaughter immediately corrected him: “Shows how much you pay attention. I wasn’t driving.”

Holt apologized, said he had only seen the video after initially viewing a photograph and closed with, “Take care.”

The messages surfaced after Slaughter commented beneath an Instagram video of Arionne Curry discussing her relationship with Holt. Slaughter claimed Holt had contacted her while married and criticized both him and Curry.

Holt responded by insisting that he only checked on Slaughter after her accident before declaring that she had “no sex appeal” and “no attractiveness.”

Slaughter then challenged Holt to post the messages, saying she had “zero recollection” of the conversation but conceding that he may have contacted her.

She also redirected the fight toward his conduct during his marriage, blasting his years-long affair with Curry and declaring, “I said what I said.”

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