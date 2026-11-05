Jenny McCarthy Refuses to Remove Breast Implants Amid Mold Issue: 'Not Ready for Zucchini T*tties'

Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jenny McCarthy has spent years warning people about what they put into their bodies, but there's one thing she's not ready to take out of hers: her breast implants.

The 54-year-old Masked Singer judge, who has been battling what she describes as mold and mycotoxin poisoning, explained why she's keeping her implants during the Nov. 3 episode of The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show. Her reasoning? She's not quite ready for what she calls "zucchini titties."

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McCarthy discussed the issue with celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, who has performed several of her breast procedures since the early 2000s. She acknowledged that some people have questioned her decision to keep the implants given her longstanding concerns about toxins and their effects on her health.

"A lot of people — because I'm toxic-phobic — make fun of me like, 'Oh, but you've got implants. You've got implants,'" McCarthy said. "Yeah, touché. You are correct."

However, she isn't planning to have them removed anytime soon.

"That is one thing that I — maybe someday, when I'm an old lady — will want to be a free bird," she continued. "But in this time of having to be in these dresses and stuff like that [for work], I went down dramatically, much smaller than I used to be. But I am not ready for zucchini titties. I'm just not there yet."

Dubrow, who stars on Botched, explained that implants can sometimes cause complications even when the original procedure goes smoothly.

"The problem with breast implants is that even if you do it perfectly, even if you're healthy, with time the immune system can decide they don't like them anymore," he said.

When McCarthy asked whether mold could affect her implants, Dubrow said he had never encountered such a case, despite treating complicated cosmetic surgery patients throughout his career.

The conversation comes after McCarthy revealed that she was diagnosed with mold and mycotoxin poisoning in December 2025 following approximately a year of unexplained health problems. She has attributed her illness to mold exposure inside her Los Angeles home, which has since undergone remediation.

McCarthy has described undergoing an extensive treatment regimen involving medications, supplements, infrared saunas, and therapeutic plasma exchange. She also revealed that she's been living in a tent because of her ongoing fears about mold exposure.

Her concerns about environmental toxins are hardly new.

During an earlier appearance on Dr. Will Cole's The Art of Being Well podcast, McCarthy discussed her longtime interest in functional medicine, her personal health struggles, and the controversial beliefs surrounding her son Evan's autism diagnosis.

"I always tell people, do your own research," she said at the time. "I only share my experience, what happened with my son."

McCarthy has faced years of criticism for promoting a suspected connection between childhood vaccinations and autism, despite extensive scientific research finding that vaccines do not cause autism.

She has also built a beauty business, Formless Beauty, around her concerns about potentially harmful cosmetic ingredients.

"I love makeup, and I don't want to die for it," she told Cole.

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