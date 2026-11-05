Janet Jackson's Designer Says Super Bowl 'Wardrobe Malfunction' Was No Accident

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Janet Jackson's longtime wardrobe designer is challenging the official explanation for her infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake, claiming the breast reveal was intentional—and that the real mistake happened in the production booth.

Wayne Scot Lukas appeared on TMZ Live on Tuesday, November 3, to discuss Timberlake's upcoming Apple TV docuseries, which is expected to revisit the controversial halftime show. According to Lukas, the outfit worked exactly as designed. The problem, he claims, was that the cameras failed to cut away when Jackson's breast was exposed to millions of viewers.

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Lukas alleged that the original plan involved revealing Jackson's backside, even producing a G-string he said was intended for the performance. However, he claimed the concept changed just days before Super Bowl XXXVIII, with the team opting for a breast reveal instead.

According to the designer, the screen was supposed to go black immediately afterward, but producers failed to execute the planned transition.

Jackson previously described the incident as an unintended wardrobe malfunction, while Timberlake publicly apologized following the broadcast. Neither artist has confirmed Lukas' latest version of events.

The designer also claimed the fallout damaged his career and said Timberlake never apologized to him personally. Although Lukas isn't demanding an apology now, he believes Timberlake should address what actually happened when his documentary arrives.

That opportunity could come in December, when Timberlake's reported four-part Apple TV series, directed by Fisher Stevens, is expected to examine several controversies from his career. According to Variety, the project will revisit both the Super Bowl incident and his relationship with Britney Spears, whose 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, included allegations about their time together.

Spears reportedly declined an invitation to participate.

The Super Bowl controversy remains one of the most consequential moments in Jackson's career. Following the televised exposure, Jackson faced widespread criticism, while Timberlake continued performing and releasing music.

The incident also prompted a Federal Communications Commission investigation and a $550,000 fine against CBS, which was ultimately overturned.

Jackson has since continued building on a catalog that includes Control, Rhythm Nation 1814, and janet. Earlier this year, she celebrated the 40th anniversary of Control and signed a global administration agreement with Believe Music Publishing covering her extensive body of work.

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