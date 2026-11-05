Stephanie Mills Calls Out Oprah Over Michael Jackson, Praises Prince for Speaking Out

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Stephanie Mills has a problem with Oprah Winfrey, and she's not interested in settling it behind closed doors. During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, the Grammy-winning singer accused Winfrey of turning her back on Michael Jackson, questioned how powerful media figures treat Black entertainers, and praised Prince for challenging the music industry.

Mills, who maintained a close friendship with Jackson, took particular issue with Winfrey's decision to give his accusers a platform despite having previously spent time with the King of Pop.

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"She went to his house. She knew him," Mills told Sharpe. "So to give someone a platform when you know he's been acquitted and that it's wrong, right? It's wrong."

Mills claimed Jackson had been acquitted twice, although his 2005 criminal trial resulted in one acquittal on all charges.

Her remarks appeared to reference Winfrey's 2019 televised discussion with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, whose allegations against Jackson were featured in HBO's Leaving Neverland. Jackson's estate has denied the allegations.

But Mills' criticism wasn't limited to the documentary. She also questioned Winfrey's treatment of Whitney Houston and took aim at Gayle King's coverage of Kobe Bryant. "Why are they always picking on their own? That's my problem with her and Gayle," Mills said.

And don't expect a private sit-down to resolve things. When Sharpe asked whether she and Winfrey had discussed their differences, Mills dismissed the idea. "I don't think we need to sit in a room. I think they understand exactly what they do," she said. "I'm not going to allow her to talk about Whitney or anybody else. I'm not."

Mills also questioned why Winfrey's considerable influence wasn't being directed toward other powerful figures, invoking Harvey Weinstein (a longtime friend of Winfrey) during the conversation.

Prince's battles with the recording industry also came up, with Mills praising the late musician for publicly challenging Warner Bros. over ownership and creative control. When Sharpe mentioned Prince writing "SLAVE" across his face during the dispute, Mills didn't hesitate.

"I felt really proud of Prince because he was speaking out," she said. "How can you be in this industry and know and see what goes on and not say anything about it?"

Mills, who covered Prince's "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?," argued that artists often discover the people around them care more about their earning power than their well-being. "You realize all you are is a cash cow," she said.

Mills' defense of Jackson comes from a personal relationship that dates back to The Wiz. She recalled staying at his New York apartment during filming, braiding his hair, and cooking for him.

Her latest remarks also follow another pointed interview on The Jason Lee Show, where she called Lady Gaga a "culture vulture" and demanded an apology over an allegedly disrespectful encounter.

At 69, Mills has little interest in softening her criticism of an industry she's spent six decades navigating. She told Sharpe that staying independent has let her maintain control over her career, something she believes more artists should prioritize.

And whether she's defending Jackson, praising Prince, or challenging Winfrey, Mills isn't backing away from her position.

"I'm very kind until you bother me," she said.

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