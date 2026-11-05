TNF Odds: Jaguars at Ravens Spread, Moneyline, Total

Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup features a team that is riding high, and a team that is absolutely reeling.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 5-2 on the season and are fresh off a 42-7 drubbing of the Indianapolis Colts. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, are in dire straits as they lost quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injury on Sunday in a 36-10 loss at Buffalo.

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Joe Fagnano, an undrafted rookie QB out of UConn, will make his first career NFL start on Thursday against Jacksonville. Jesse Minter’s Ravens have now lost three games in a row.

Below, we will look at TNF odds for Jaguars at Ravens.

Jaguars at Ravens odds: TNF spread, moneyline, total

Here is a look at Thursday Night Football odds from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Point Spread : Jaguars (-10) at Ravens (+10)

: Jaguars (-10) at Ravens (+10) Moneyline : Jaguars (-525) at Ravens (+390)

: Jaguars (-525) at Ravens (+390) Total: Jaguars at Ravens: Over 39.5 (-115)/Under 39.5 (-105)

The Ravens find themselves in an unfamiliar spot, as they are double-digit home underdogs for the first time in over a decade.

Baltimore is one of the worst teams in the NFL against the spread so far this season as it is 2-6. The Ravens are 4-4 straight up and find themselves in the basement of the wildly competitive AFC North.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are 4-3 against the spread and are running away with the AFC South. Three of the Jags’ games this season have gone Over the total, while four games have gone Under.

Four Ravens games have gone Over the number, and four have gone Under.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is having the best season of his NFL career as he has 17 touchdown passes and just 4 interceptions. He has a 112.6 passer rating in 2026-27.

Fagnano showed flashes of being a capable quarterback in the preseason for Baltimore, but he underwhelmed in his NFL regular season debut on Sunday against Buffalo. He finished the game with just 10 completions on 21 passes, did not throw a touchdown, and threw an interception. The 25-year-old finished the game with a 40.0 passer rating.

With Baltimore having to play backup quarterbacks of late, opposing defenses have been keying on RB Derrick Henry. Henry’s production has been down over the past three weeks as he has averaged just 52 rushing yards per game with just 1 touchdown total.

Thursday Night Football odds: Player props

Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten, who is questionable to play on TNF due to a foot/ankle injury, is the most likely player to score a touchdown Thursday night as he has -115 anytime TD odds at Fanatics. Fellow Jags RB Chris Rodriguez is +100.

Henry is the most likely Ravens player to find the end zone as he is +120 to score.

Lawrence’s passing yards Over/Under for this TNF showdown is 235.5. Fagnano’s number is just 155.5.

Henry has a rushing yards O/U of 70.5, with juice on the Over.

Jacksonville WR Parker Washington has the highest receiving O/U for the game with a number of 64.5. Baltimore’s Zay Flowers has a number of 48.5.

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